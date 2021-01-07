Robotic Parking Systems Market Sales Value, Key Vendors, Brand Positioning and Key Players – Nedap NV, Siemens AG, and SKIDATA AG.

Summary of the Robotic Parking Systems Market Report

Growth of the Robotic Parking Systems market is attributed to the market drivers and opportunities both at present as well as during the forecast period, i.e., 2020 to 2027. The market holds huge potential during the forecast period and would reach to a substantial market size by end of the forecast period.

By Region, Asia Pacific is the Leading

Asia Pacific is the leading region for market and is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. This market is segmented into by type, component, application, end-use and geography. These segments are further segmented into their respective sub-segments. For an instance, by geography the market is sub-segmented into key countries across the major geographies. Some of the key countries covered under these geographies are Mexico, the U.S., Canada, Italy, UK, Germany, France, Russia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, China, Singapore, South America, Central America, Middle East and Africa.

Factors Dominating the Market

Drivers, restraints and opportunities are the factors deciding the growth of the market. The growth of the market is driven by the market drivers and the opportunities available decides growth of the market in the coming future. Along with these factors, political, technological, social and economic factors also decide the growth of the market at present as well in the coming years. The key trends associated with product, component, application, end-use and geography have been analyzed to understand the market growth and key trend at present as well as during the forecast period.

Key Companies Operating in this Market

Amano Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Conduent Inc., Flowbird SAS, IPS Group Inc., Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas SL, Nedap NV, Siemens AG, and SKIDATA AG.

Key Highlights of the Robotic Parking Systems Market Report

• Market Segments and other perspective have been studied across 3600 perspective

• Both Supply and Demand side mapping has been done to understand the market scenario

• We have used data triangulation to derive the market numbers

• Our data and analysis have been verified through C-level Executives while conducting primary interviews

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Swot, Analysis, PEST Analysis, Value Chain Analysis and Market Attractiveness would be an added advantage in the report

• Market Size is Provided from 2019 to 2027; whereas CAGR is Provided from 2020 to 2027

• Historical Year: 2019; Base Year: 2020; Forecast Years: 2020 – 2027

Market Segmentation and Scope of the Global Robotic Parking Systems Market

Market by Type

AGVs with peripherals and Standalone AGVs

Market by Application

commercial, residential, and others

Geographical Coverage of Global Market

Europe (covering its key countries)

North America (covering its key countries)

Asia Pacific (covering its key countries)

Rest of the World (RoW) (covering its key countries)

COVID -19 Situation and Analysis

Specified below is the impact analysis of COVID -19 on the market:

Before COVID -19

Present Scenario

Post recovery of COVID -19

Table of Content

Customization can be availed on Request:

Chapter 1: Introduction and Scope

Chapter 2: Key Company Profiles

Chapter 3: Market Summary and Visions, Share and Forecast – Type, Application and Geography

Chapter 4: Market Summary and Visions of Asia Pacific region

Chapter 5: Market Summary and Visions of Europe region

Chapter 6: Market Summary and Visions of Asia Pacific region

Chapter 7: Market Summary and Visions of North America region

Chapter 8: Market Summary and Visions of Middle East and Africa region

Chapter 9: Key Extensive features of the market

Chapter 10: Key trends of the market and the market Opportunities

Chapter 11: Growths and Strategies to be adopted by the key players

Key Pointers of the Report

The market estimates have been covered from 2019 to 2027; whereas the forecast is provided from 2020 to 2027

Top 10 key players of the market have been profiled under the Company Profile Chapter

Competitive landscape has also been provided where the market share of the key companies has been provided

Market dynamics section of the market include the restraints, drivers and opportunities

Demand and supply side mapping, 3600 mapping and data triangulation method have been followed to analyze and verify the market analysis

Additional Key Pointers of the Market Report:

Provided below are some of the added key points of the report:

Porter’s Five Analysis

Market Attractiveness Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

SWOT Analysis

PEST Analysis

