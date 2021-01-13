Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2021 Opportunities with Industry Size, Competitor Analysis and Regional Demand

A winning Robotic Lawn Mower Market report is an established source of information that presents with a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. This report helps clients recognize new opportunities and most important customers for their business growth and increased revenue. Moreover, the trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics are also recognized and then accordingly strategies about marketing, promotion and sales are interpreted for an extreme success. The report gives details about the top players and brands that are driving the market. The current market scenario and future prospects of the sector have also been examined in the comprehensive Robotic Lawn Mower Market report.

Robotic Lawn Mower Market: Worldwide Analysis

Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 533 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1444.26 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.27% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing safety concerns over traditional lawn mower is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Top Key Competitors: Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the robotic lawn mower market are Husqvarna Group, Bosch Limited, Stiga S.P.A., Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a., YAMABIKO Corporation, Deere & Company, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., The Toro Company, AL-KO KOBER SE, Milagrow Business & Knowledge Solutions (Pvt.) Limited, WORX, MTD, The Kobi Company, LG Electronics.

Robotic Lawn Mower Market’s Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Increasing urbanization and consumers preference toward smart homes and system is driving the market.

Higher cost of the device as compared to the traditional mower is the major factor restraining the growth,

In January 2019, IRobot Corp announced the launch of their new lawnmower. The terra which can operates on its own and can head back to the base station to recharge even in mid- mow. The user can operate it with the smartphone and schedule automatic mowing and can be programmed to cover the specific part of the yard. The best thing is that they don’t require boundary wires and can mow in straight and back- and – forth line.

