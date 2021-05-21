Robotic Gynaecology Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2030

Robotic gynaecology is a very distinct method of performing gynaecological operations. This is a minimally invasive surgery technique which is performed with the help of robot being directed by the gynaecological surgeon. This provides the patient all the benefits of laparoscopic (minimal access surgery): less post-operative pain, cosmetic incisions, a reduced hospital stay, lesser risk of infection, and a quicker return to normal activities. The robotic gynaecology surgery includes: robotic myomectomy (removal of fibroids), robotic hysterectomy, robotic sacrocolpopexy (treatment of vaginal vault prolapse) and robotic excision of endometriosis.

The outbreak of novel coronavirus is believed to have negative impact on the global robotic gynaecology market. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought on many aspects, like falling business assurance, uncertainty about future, massive slowing of the supply chain, and others. Due to the disruption in the supply chain, there has been a significant shortage in the supply of robotic gynaecology instruments and accessories across the world. Also, there has been a decrease in surgeon’s office visits and subsequent gynaecology procedures performed.

Robotic Gynaecology Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global robotic gynaecology market is expected to grow over the forecast period due the rising geriatric population and demand for minimally invasive techniques in gyanaecology is the major factor driving the growth of the global robotic gynaecology market. According to the National Health Interview Survey, the estimated annual prevalence rate for the reported presence of one or more gynecological conditions was 97.1 per 1,000 women. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyles across the globe are further fueling the incidence of various gynecological conditions among women. This is likely to propel the robotic gynaecology market growth in the coming years. In addition, the rising popularity of da Vinci robotic surgical systems is expected to accelerate the global robotic gynaecology market growth.

Apart from drivers, there are some factors that can restrain the market growth such as high cost associated with robotic gynecology and lack of skilled workforce in developing countries may hamper the global robotic gynaecology market growth.

Robotic Gynaecology Market: Segmentation

Based on the product type, the global robotic gynaecology market can be segmented as:

Robotic Systems

Instruments and Accessories

Services

Based on the application, the global robotic gynaecology market can be segmented as:

Benign hysterectomy

Myomectomy,

Tubal reanastomoses

Radical hysterectomy,

Lymph node dissections

Sacrocolpopexies

Based on the end-user, the global robotic gynaecology market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Robotic Gynaecology Market: Overview

Based on the product type, instruments and accessories segment is likely to dominate the global robotic gynaecology market. In 2019, the instruments and accessories segment showed highest market share in U.S. in terms of the robotic gynecology surgery and is expected to retain its dominant position in the coming years because of the rising adoption of gynecology robotic surgery. Based on the application, benign hysterectomy segment is likely to have a major share in the global robotic gyanaecology market. Based on the end-user, hospitals segment is expected to be the most profitable segment in the global robotic gynaecology market due to advanced medical facilities and higher flow of patients.

Robotic Gynaecology Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the global robotic gynaecology market due to the increasing prevalence of surgical operations, rapid evolution of the robotic surgery and rise in investments in health care expenditure in the region. North America is expected to be followed by Europe due to the growing number of gynecological problems, and rising geriatric population in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to have a significant growth rate due to the high pool of gynaecological conditions patients whereas Middle East and Africa is expected to have a slowest growth rate in the global robotic gynaecology due to the less advanced medical facilities and poor healthcare spending in the region.

Robotic Gynaecology Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the global robotic gynaecology market identified across the value chain include: Medtronic plc, Verb Surgical Inc.,

Stryker Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Titan Medical Inc., Olympus Corporation, CMR Surgical Limited, Avateramedical GmbH, Medrobotics Corporation, TransEnterix Surgical, Inc. and Others.

