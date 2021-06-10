Robotic Drilling Equipment Market Drives The Growth by Rise in Adoption of Automation in The Oil & Gas Industry The robotic drilling equipment market was hampered owing to lockdown due to COVID-19 as demand for oil was drastically declined and many drilling rigs had to be shutdown.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Robotic drilling equipment market by Application, Installation, and End-user Industry: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the robotic drilling equipment market was valued at $0.8 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, the onshore segment dominated the robotic drilling equipment market.

The robotic drilling equipment market is mainly driven by rise in adoption of automation in the oil & gas industry. Automation gives better data collection, precise & accurate operations, and worker safety. In addition, there is minimum human intervention, which minimizes the probability of human errors. It also increases the efficiency of the robotic drilling machines as well as the operations carried out on onshore and offshore.

However, interoperability of the control system of robotic drilling machines compromises with the data privacy and cyber security risk of the data and operations of robotic drilling machines. In addition, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to halt in construction and manufacturing activities across the globe. Halt in logistics services has led to interruption of supply chains, which, in turn, hinders the growth of the robotic drilling equipment market.

However, industries are gradually getting back on track and vaccine discovery would lead to recovery of the robotic drilling equipment market by the beginning of 2022. On the contrary, efforts made to increase the safety of workers working on oil & gas rigs on onshore and offshore have anticipated to drive the growth of the robotic drilling equipment market. Additionally, increase in exploration activities in ultra-deepwater in the Arctic region for extraction of oil & gas is anticipated to drive the robotic drilling equipment market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments

The robotic drilling equipment market is segmented into application, installation, end-user industry, and region.

On the basis of application, the market is divided into onshore and offshore.

Depending on installation, it is classified into new builds and retrofits.

By end-user industry, it is bifurcated into oil and gas.

By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Russia, Norway, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Malaysia, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key Players

The major players profiled in the robotic drilling equipment market include Automated Rig Technologies Ltd., Drillform Technical Services Ltd., Drillmec Inc., Epiroc AB, Herrenknecht Group, Huisman Equipment B.V., KCA Deutag Alpha Limited, Loadmaster Universal Rigs, Inc., Nabors Industries Ltd., and National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging robotic drilling equipment market trends and dynamics.

In-depth robotic drilling equipment market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the robotic drilling equipment market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The robotic drilling equipment market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key market players operating in the market and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the market industry.

