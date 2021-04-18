Robotic Catheter Systems Market to Witness Robust Growth in Coming Years
In 2018, the global robotic catheter systems market generated a revenue of $493.5 million. The market is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019—2024. According to the forecast of P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India, the market would attain a valuation of $656.8 million by 2024. The growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases is one of the biggest factors fueling the advancement of the market across the world.
As the robotic catheter systems are extensively used for the treatment, management, and diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases with minimal pain and invasion, the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases is causing a huge positive impact on the worldwide sales of these systems. Furthermore, the high accuracy and precision offered by these systems in healthcare procedures is boosting their popularity throughout the world. Depending on type, the robotic catheter systems market is divided into single-specialty and multi-specialty.
Single-specialty and multi-specialty systems are the main two types of robotic catheter systems used throughout the world. Of these, the usage of the multi-specialty systems was found to be higher in the past and this trend will continue in the future years as well. This is because of the fact that the multi-specialty robotic catheters can be utilized for multiple interventional or ablation procedures.
