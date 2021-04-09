Robotic Arm Market 2020- 2027 To Surge in The Near Future with Rapid Revenue Growth Across Key Industries

Global Robotic Arm Market research report is a complete overview of the market that spans various aspects such as product definition, customary vendor landscape, and market segmentation based on various parameters such as type of product, its components, type of management and geography. The report has wide-ranging and comprehensive market insights which are based on business intelligence. The Robotic Arm Market report is generated based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises, the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Global robotic arm market is expected register a healthy CAGR of 12.96% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing advancements of technologies such as artificial intelligence along with the development of sensors components.

Market Drivers:

Increasing costs associated with human workforce/labour; this factor is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Higher efficiency and effectiveness of operations which results in larger productivity is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growth in the usage of automation in industries is expected to positively boost the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Requirement of large capital funding and high cost associated with the product restricting the adoption and usage of the product; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Robotic Arm Market Scope and Segmentation:

By Payload Capacity

Less than 500KG

500-3000KG

3001KG & Above

By Type

Articulated

Cartesian

SCARA (Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm)

Spherical or Polar

Cylindrical

Others

By Axes

1-Axis

2-Axis

3-Axis

4-Axis

5-Axis

6-Axis

7-Axis

By End-User Industry

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Metals & Machinery

Plastics & Chemicals

Food & Beverages

Others

By Application

Materials Handling

Cutting & Processing

Soldering & Welding

Assembling & Disassembling

Others

Robotic Arm Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Robotic Arm Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Companies Operating in the Robotic Arm Market Includes:

Few of the major competitors currently working in robotic arm market are ABB; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; FANUC CORPORATION; KUKA AG; ANCA; YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION; DENSO CORPORATION; Universal Robots; Kobolt Robotics; Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.; Omron Corporation; NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP.; Seiko Epson Corporation; Flexiv Ltd.; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; ASIMOV Robotics; Gridbots Technologies Private Limited and Dobot.cc.

Key Pointers Covered in Robotic Arm Market Trends and Forecast

Market Size

Market Standards and Changes

Market Trials in Different Regions

Market Requirements in Different Regions

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Recent Market Value for Different regions

Sales Data for Market Competitors

Market Key Vendors and Disruptors Study

The Robotic Arm Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Robotic Arm Market

Categorization of the Robotic Arm Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Robotic Arm Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Robotic Arm Market players

