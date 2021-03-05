Robot Software Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Reviews and Overview, Business Scenario 2026 | ABB Ltd., IBM Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, CloudMinds Technology, Inc.

The Robot Software Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Robot Software market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Robot Software market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Robot Software market is expected to register a CAGR of 45.5% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Robot Software Market: ABB Ltd., IBM Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, CloudMinds Technology, Inc., Liquid Robotics, Inc., Brain Corporation, AIBrain, Inc., Furhat Corporation, Neurala, Inc., and others.

Key Market Trends

Industrial Robots to Have the Majority Application

– With the advent of technologies like the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) vital to the smart factory concept coupled with Industry 4.0, industrial robot adoption is increasing across the manufacturing industries. An industrial robot is generally used in place of human laborers to perform dangerous or repetitive tasks with a high degree of accuracy.

– To make the robots perform efficiently with accuracy as the utmost importance, a software system known as robot software is essential to operate the robots according to the needs of the manufacturers.

– This software is an extension of human capability. It reflects the human vision that gets keener with every generation and every technological leap. With the enormous growth of robotics in the industrial sector, the need for robotic software is also increasing substantially.

– According to IFR, the annual sales volume of industrial robots increased by 114% over the last five years (2013-2017). Also, from a regional perspective, although the robot sales declined in the Asia-Pacific region in 2018, they were up 6% in the Americas and 7% in in the EU. The U.S. had up 15% from 2017, while both Canada and Mexico were down 15% and 13%, respectively. Owing to the massive growth of the adoption of industrial robots across the sector, the adoption of robot software for industrial robots is expected to grow substantially.

The Asia-Pacific Region Expected to Register Maximum Growth

– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit significant growth opportunities over the forecast period. The major economies contributing to the growth of the robot software market in this region are China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and India. The countries in this region are increasingly adopting robotics across industries.

– The Chinese market is expected to increase its expenditure related to AI and robotics, as the country has categorically prioritized its focus on AI and robotics in its 13th five-year plans. China’s National Development and Reform Commission has announced an AI three-year implementation program that is expected to be instrumental to accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies to help the country become a superpower by 2030.

– Also, the governments in these regions are providing easy loan facilities to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises with the start-up culture.

– Furthermore, the manufacturing industry growth of the emerging economies, such as China and India, to manufacture goods and export these cost-efficient products across the globe, is proliferating the growth of industrial robots in the region, which in turn is expected to increase the market for robot software in the region.

Recent Market Developments:

– April 2019 – Brain Corp., a Softbank-backed firm is expanding into the robotic delivery space. As a first step, the San Diego-based company introduced a proof-of-concept delivery robot, powered by its software brain, called BrainOs, which is capable of towing carts in factories, warehouses and stores. It expects to launch commercially early next year.

– January 2019 – NVIDIA Corporation is opening a new robotics research lab in Seattle near the University of Washington campus led by Dieter Fox, senior director of robotics research at NVIDIA and professor in the UW Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science and Engineering. The charter of the lab is to drive breakthrough robotics research to enable the next generation of robots that perform complex manipulation tasks to safely work alongside humans and transform industries such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and more.

