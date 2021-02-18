Robot Operating System (ROS) Market to reach US$ 517 million by the year 2025 at a 11.2% CAGR Value

The Global Robot Operating System (ROS) Market is projected to grow from USD 352 million in 2018 to USD 517 million by the year 2025, at a CAGR of over 11.2% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The global robot operating system market is growing owing to various factors.

The rising adoption of low-cost industrial robots is one of the significant factors for the growth of the Robot Operating System (ROS) market. The wide-scale adoption rate of the Robot Operating System (ROS) market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period, owing to the increasing industrial automation, Research, and Development (R&D) funds for execution of the collaborative modular robots. Increasing demand for the Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) based model also supported the upsurge of the market.

These market evaluations have been broken down by considering the effect of various political, social, financial, and innovative factors alongside the present market elements influencing the Robot Operating System (ROS) market development. With the assistance of ROS, complexities of software engineering while at the same time, creating apply robotic projects are decreased. ROS builds the speed of programming advancement and software development along with helping to redistribute it as it incorporates coordinated toolsets and frameworks for robotics development. These components help analysts and engineers to embrace ROS into their applied robotics research and development activities.

Robot Operating System Market: Type Insight

The Robot Operating System (ROS) Market is segmented based on its end-user industry, type, and regional demand. The market segmented on the basis of its end-user industry, where the market is bifurcated into healthcare, manufacturing, aerospace & defence, and others. By type of robots, the market is segmented into commercial robots and industrial robots. Industrial robots are generally used in most of the manufacturing industries, whereas commercial robots help human beings, in performing tasks. The types of commercial robots are divided into portable robots and stationary robots. Whereas, the industrial robots are further classified as SCARA, Articulated Robots, Cartesian Robots, Linear Robots, Other Industrial Robots. The market for collaborative and industrial robots is extending at a fast pace, and the ROS market is rapidly taking action accordingly. The development of robotic innovation has changed the manner in which organizations are doing their activities. The reception of modern industrial robots in the manufacturing business is because of their capacity to perform risky and monotonous undertakings with predictable exactness and accuracy.

Robot Operating System Market: Regional Insights

The top nations adding to the development of the robot operating system market incorporate Japan, China, and South Korea. APAC is anticipated to have the most astounding development rate in the ROS market. The high reception pace of advanced innovations and mechanization, particularly in China, Japan, and South Korea, has made APAC a worthwhile market. The developing improvement in these nations is relied upon to give a few new changes to the ROS merchants in APAC. The rising maturing populace is driving the interest of robots in countries, for example, China and Japan. The expanded use of robots in assorted enterprises, including instruction and medicinal services, further supplements the development of the ROS market in the APAC region.

Robot Operating System Market: Competitive Landscape

The emerging key players in the Robot Operating System (ROS) market include companies like Denso (Japan), Microsoft (US), Omron Corporation (Japan), Universal Robotics (Denmark), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), FANUC (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Clearpath Robots (Canada), iRobot Corporation (US), Stanley Innovation (US), Husarion (Poland), and Rethink Robotics (Germany). They have received natural and inorganic systems, for example, new item dispatches, acquisitions, business developments, and associations, to extend their business reach and drive their business revenue development.

