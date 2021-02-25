Robot Operating System Market Latest Developments and Growth Prospects 2021 to 2026

Global Robot Operating System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Robot Operating System Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Robot Operating System.

The Robot Operating System (ROS) market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

– The market studied is experiencing a significant transformation. Industrial automation across business operations is happening at a rapid pace around the globe and is creating a lucrative demand for ROS with robots growing beyond being the workhorses of industrial shop floors and beginning to adopt the roles of personal assistants, surgical assistants, delivery vehicles, autonomous vehicles, exoskeletons, and unmanned aerial vehicles, among many other uses.

– The market is further expanding into new territories, with small- and medium-sized industries (SMEs) adopting automation, thereby creating demand for robots. The availability of small-capacity and cost-effective solutions from major providers is enabling the penetration of robots into various sectors.

– The government of Singapore is working alongside solutions providers to offer automation packaged solutions at a reasonable cost, to help SMEs innovate, automate and adopt new technologies. Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology (SIMtech) was established, and more than USD 332 million was set aside to help companies to adopt the process automation quickly.

Top Leading Companies of Global Robot Operating System Market are Microsoft Corporation, ABB Ltd., KUKA AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Clearpath Robotics, Omron Corporation, Husarion, Inc., Cyberbotics Ltd. and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– June 2019 – Facebook AI, in collaboration with Carnegie Mellon University researchers, launched open source robotics framework PyRobot that works as an interface atop the ROS. It is capable of running deep learning models trained by Facebook’s machine learning framework PyTorch.

– April 2019 – Microsoft launched a new platform for building autonomous robots. This platform combines Microsoft’s tools for machine teaching and machine learning with simulation tools, IoT services and its open-source ROS.

Key Market Trends

Increased Adoption of Robot OS by Major Automotive Manufacturers



– The market for industrial and collaborative robots is expanding at a rapid pace, and the ROS market is quickly following suit. The emergence of robotic technology has transformed the way businesses are carrying out their operations. The adoption of industrial robots in the manufacturing industry is due to their ability to perform dangerous and repetitive tasks with consistent accuracy and precision.

– The market growth of ROS is intimately tied to the growth of the robotics market as a whole, as they play an essential part in automation. Factors like the workplace safety, increasing investments in industrial robots worldwide, and technological innovation like big data, machine learning, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) are driving the demand for industrial robots market, thereby driving the need for ROS.

– As per the estimates by the Japan Robot Association, the robot sales to the automotive industry increased at a CAGR of 14%, between 2012 and 2017. European robotics association, euRobotics estimates that the global spending on industrial robotics is expected to reach USD 24.4 billion by 2025, from USD 11 billion in 2015.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Grow at a Significant Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific has recorded impressive growth in robots, both in volume and robots and is expected to highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of automation by manufacturing industries and adoption of industrial robots throughout the region.

– Countries such as China, Japan, Thailand, and South Korea are manufacturing both commercial and industrial robots in high volume. The adoption rate of robotics in China and India is very high, owing to the massive deployment in the electronic and automotive manufacturing sector.

– The Indian government, for instance, plans to invest in military robotics as well and has recently tied up with Japan. By 2023, the country is planning to implement AI and induct around 544 advanced robotic soldiers that are lightweight and consist of surveillance cameras and transmission systems with a range of 200 metres, for the purpose.

