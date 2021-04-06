Robot End-Effector Market Research by Business Opportunities, Top Manufacture Piab AB, Robotiq Inc., SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG, Zimmer Group and Others

This research report will give you deep insights about the Robot End-Effector Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 150 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

The key players profiled in this study includes ABB Ltd, ATI Industrial Automation, Inc., DESTACO (Dover Corporation), Festo SE & Co. KG, J. Schmalz GmbH, Kuka AG, Piab AB, Robotiq Inc., SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG, Zimmer Group

According to our latest market study on “Robot End-Effector Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by type, application and industry,” the market was valued at US$ 3,125.59 million in 2020 and it is projected to reach US$ 9,664.68 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2021 to 2028.

At present, in the high-tech industry, the demand for innovative products is surging tremendously. The trend of reliable and effective devices, which can perform tasks faster and have lower production costs, is increasing in various verticals across the world. End-effector technology, which is considered as the business end of robots, is gaining immense popularity across the world. End-effector is attached to a wrist of a robot, which enables the robot to interact with its task. End-effectors can be electromechanical or mechanical and serve as sensors, grippers, and process tools. It is an essential part of a robot since, without it, most robots are practically useless. It uses various communication protocols and different programming interfaces and needs different levels of skills to operate effectively. The robot end-effector is used in various industries, including automotive, metal and machinery, electrical & electronics, food & beverages, and e-commerce. With the development of Industry 4.0, industrial operations are rising, leading to the popularity of robots for taking up complex tasks. Growing innovations in robotics are commencing an exponential growth of the robot end-effector market.

