Robot End-Effector Market 2021 Evolving Technology and Growth to 2026

Robot End-Effector Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Robot End-Effector Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2021. This is a latest report, covering the Post COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The robot end-effector market is projected to attain a CAGR of approximately 15% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Emerging markets are more inclined towards automation due to intense competition in the market and to need to improve product quality along with the increasing speed of production to maintain efficiency and productiveness. This is leading to robotic innovations including end-effectors for various surfaces as well as with different degrees of freedom, to handle routine tasks.

Key Developments:

– September 2019 – OnRobot A/S launched a universal mechanical and electrical interface for any OnRobot end-of-arm tooling that dramatically simplifies automation. With a single robotic system, single platform for programming and training, and single vendor relationship, manufacturers have access to a full range of tools and full robot compatibility

– April 2019 – At Automate 2019, Robotiq announced new entries to their product offering, including two suction cup gripper tools. ePick is a suction gripper that uses electric power from the wrist of the robot to power the suction cup, eliminating the need for an external airline.

– The rapidly growing market for automation has increased the demand for the deployment of robotics systems across various end-user industries globally, which is driving the demand for robot end-effectors. Emerging markets are more slanted towards automation due to intense competition in the market and need to improve product quality and the speed of production. This led to several robotic innovations, including end-effectors for various surfaces and different degrees of freedom, to handle routine tasks.

– The advancement in industrial and collaborative robot arms has been slow and steady, but the end-effector evolution has become more rapid in the past few years. This is partially driven by demand for dexterous manipulation in pick-and-place operations such as e-commerce order fulfillment.

– The end effectors of current times are becoming smarter and more potent as machine learning software, and safety features are increasingly being combined within the EOAT itself, together with the ability to adapt to its environment using machine vision. For example, in specific applications, conveyors are being replaced with Automated Guided Vehicles, transporting bins containing mixed products.

Key Market Trends

Grippers to have Significant Market Share

– Food Industry is the among the largest end-user industry segment, to embrace grippers. Keeping food industry automation needs in strategic target to develop the solutions, Piab introduced piSOFTGRIP, a novel vacuum-based soft gripping tool in June 2019 which handles unpackaged, fresh, and delicate food items without crushing them.

– In March 2019, Schunk released its EGL-C long-stroke gripper through which it is aiming to achieve comprehensive human-robot collaboration. The gripper is designed to achieve high gripping forces while complying with global safety standards.

– 3D printed grippers are gaining popularity, especially in the packaging industry. For instance, Carecos Kosmetic GmbH faced an issue with its packaging process and solved it with 3D plastic grippers. The company initially used aluminum gripper that cost more than USD 11,500 per part and needed six weeks to execute a changeover. But with 3D printed plastic grippers, it was able to economically produce small batches.

– The safety of the robots and the surrounding environment is slowly coming into the forefront for the industries. Keeping such emerging trends in the product development strategies, University at Buffalo has developed a two-fingered dynamic gripper that could contribute to better grasping as well as improve safety for robots that work around people. The design of the robotic hand enables it to absorb energy from impacts during collisions.

– According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), growth in installed base of operational robots is forecasted to increase the market for grippers.

Asia Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Rapid growth in modernization & industrialization across the region and most of the production industries shifting towards automation of their process methods to reduce the workforce drive the market’s growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, there is increasing deployment of collaborative robots in the electronics, automotive, and other sectors to increase productivity.

– Industry 4.0, the newest industrial revolution, has boosted the development of new technologies, like collaborative robots; AI-enabled robots have enabled industries to use robots to increase efficiency, eliminate errors, and streamline many processes. Increased workplace safety and enhanced production capabilities have further encouraged industries to invest in robotic systems.?

– The presence of countries with high investments and initiatives in the technological automation area has aided in adopting robots in the region. Japan can be regarded as one of the leaders in the employment of robotics and automation in the production processes with the highly developed robotic sector and automation technologies.

– According to the latest IFR report published in 2019, Japan stands second globally, with 55.2 thousand annual installation industrial robots after China, with 154 thousand yearly installations. The country is also the largest manufacturer of industrial robots catering to 52% of the global demand. ?

– The Chinese Government launched the “Made in China 2025” policy. This has arisen as a notable focus across the country’s entire manufacturing community to remain the largest manufacturing sector.

Table of Contents:

Global Robot End-Effector Market Overview Global Robot End-Effector Market Competitions by Manufacturers Global Robot End-Effector Capacities, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region Global Robot End-Effector Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region Global Robot End-Effector Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type Global Robot End-Effector Market Analyses by Application Global Robot End-Effector Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Robot End-Effector Manufacturing Cost Analysis Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers Marketing Strategy Analyses, Distributors/Traders Market Effect Factors Analysis Global Robot End-Effector Market Forecast Research Findings and Conclusion

