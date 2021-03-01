The report titled “Robot End-Effector Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The robot end-effector market is projected to attain a CAGR of approximately 15% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Get a sample copy:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592732/robot-end-effector-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=130

Top Companies in the Global Robot End-Effector Market: ABB Group, DESTACO Europe GmbH, Zimmer Group, Schunk GmbH, J. Schmalz GmbH, Robotiq Inc, KUKA Robotics Corporation, Weiss Robotics GmbH & Co. KG, Piab AB, Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Industry News and Developments:

– September 2019 – OnRobot A/S launched a universal mechanical and electrical interface for any OnRobot end-of-arm tooling that dramatically simplifies automation. With a single robotic system, single platform for programming and training, and single vendor relationship, manufacturers have access to a full range of tools and full robot compatibility

– April 2019 – At Automate 2019, Robotiq announced new entries to their product offering, including two suction cup gripper tools. ePick is a suction gripper that uses electric power from the wrist of the robot to power the suction cup, eliminating the need for an external airline.

Market Overview:

– The rapidly growing market for automation has increased the demand for the deployment of robotics systems across various end-user industries globally, which is driving the demand for robot end-effectors. Emerging markets are more slanted towards automation due to intense competition in the market and need to improve product quality and the speed of production. This led to several robotic innovations, including end-effectors for various surfaces and different degrees of freedom, to handle routine tasks.

– The advancement in industrial and collaborative robot arms has been slow and steady, but the end-effector evolution has become more rapid in the past few years. This is partially driven by demand for dexterous manipulation in pick-and-place operations such as e-commerce order fulfillment.

– The end effectors of current times are becoming smarter and more potent as machine learning software, and safety features are increasingly being combined within the EOAT itself, together with the ability to adapt to its environment using machine vision. For example, in specific applications, conveyors are being replaced with Automated Guided Vehicles, transporting bins containing mixed products.

– This scenario leads to random bin picking operations, where vision-guided robots are equipped with suitable tooling to pick randomly oriented components from a bin and place them ready for the next step in the process. In these applications, the tooling must be capable to cover a wide range of products and procedures, and today’s advances at the end of arm tooling are making this a reality.

– With the evolution of Industry 4.0, industrial operations are growing automated, which is heading to the prevalence of robots for taking out mundane or complex tasks. For example, robots with laser-vision systems can fit doors accurately to car bodies. Such innovations are commencing to an exponential growth of robot end-effectors. – The advancement in industrial and collaborative robot arms has been slow and steady, but the end-effector evolution has become more rapid in the past few years. This is partially driven by demand for dexterous manipulation in pick-and-place operations such as e-commerce order fulfillment.

Key Market Trends

Grippers to have Significant Market Share

– Food Industry is the among the largest end-user industry segment, to embrace grippers. Keeping food industry automation needs in strategic target to develop the solutions, Piab introduced piSOFTGRIP, a novel vacuum-based soft gripping tool in June 2019 which handles unpackaged, fresh, and delicate food items without crushing them.

– In March 2019, Schunk released its EGL-C long-stroke gripper through which it is aiming to achieve comprehensive human-robot collaboration. The gripper is designed to achieve high gripping forces while complying with global safety standards.

– 3D printed grippers are gaining popularity, especially in the packaging industry. For instance, Carecos Kosmetic GmbH faced an issue with its packaging process and solved it with 3D plastic grippers. The company initially used aluminum gripper that cost more than USD 11,500 per part and needed six weeks to execute a changeover. But with 3D printed plastic grippers, it was able to economically produce small batches.

– The safety of the robots and the surrounding environment is slowly coming into the forefront for the industries. Keeping such emerging trends in the product development strategies, University at Buffalo has developed a two-fingered dynamic gripper that could contribute to better grasping as well as improve safety for robots that work around people. The design of the robotic hand enables it to absorb energy from impacts during collisions.

– According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), growth in installed base of operational robots is forecasted to increase the market for grippers.

Asia Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Rapid growth in modernization & industrialization across the region and most of the production industries shifting towards automation of their process methods to reduce the workforce drive the market’s growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, there is increasing deployment of collaborative robots in the electronics, automotive, and other sectors to increase productivity.

– Industry 4.0, the newest industrial revolution, has boosted the development of new technologies, like collaborative robots; AI-enabled robots have enabled industries to use robots to increase efficiency, eliminate errors, and streamline many processes. Increased workplace safety and enhanced production capabilities have further encouraged industries to invest in robotic systems.

– The presence of countries with high investments and initiatives in the technological automation area has aided in adopting robots in the region. Japan can be regarded as one of the leaders in the employment of robotics and automation in the production processes with the highly developed robotic sector and automation technologies.

– According to the latest IFR report published in 2019, Japan stands second globally, with 55.2 thousand annual installation industrial robots after China, with 154 thousand yearly installations. The country is also the largest manufacturer of industrial robots catering to 52% of the global demand.

– The Chinese Government launched the “Made in China 2025” policy. This has arisen as a notable focus across the country’s entire manufacturing community to remain the largest manufacturing sector.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Robot End-Effector market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Robot End-Effector Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592732/robot-end-effector-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=130

Following are major Table of Content of Robot End-Effector Industry:

Robot End-Effector Market Sales Overview.

Robot End-Effector Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

Robot End-Effector Market Sales Analysis by Region.

Robot End-Effector Market Sales Analysis by Type.

Robot End-Effector Market Analysis by Application.

Robot End-Effector Market -Manufacturers Analysis.

Reasons to Invest:

Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Robot End-Effector market size based on value and volume

The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Robot End-Effector market size based on value and volume Market Trend Analysis: This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Robot End-Effector market

This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Robot End-Effector market Future Prospects: The report here offers crucial information on the rewarding opportunities in the global Robot End-Effector market

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

Customization of the Report:

MarketInsightsReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com