Robo-Taxi Market Trends, Insights and Growth Forecasts 2025

The Global Robo-Taxi Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Robo-Taxi industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. This research explores Covid-19, pre Covid-19 perspective and post Covid-19 market drives.

The Robo-taxi market (henceforth referred to as the market studied) is anticipated to register a CAGR of about 120.52% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Recent Developments:

– NAVYA, is already building and selling Level 4 shuttles and cabs in the U.S. that run fully on electric power and can reach a top speed of 55 mph.

– Waymo recently unveiled a Level 4 self-driving taxi service in Arizona, where they had been testing driverless cars without a safety driver in the seat for more than a year and over 10 million miles.

– Magna has developed technology (MAX4) to enable Level 4 capabilities in both urban and highway environments. The company is working with Lyft to supply high-tech kits that turn vehicles into self-driving cars.

– Volvo and Baidu announced a strategic partnership to jointly develop Level 4 electric vehicles that will serve the Robo-taxi market in China.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

