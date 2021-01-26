Robo Investing Market to Garner Overwhelming Hike in CAGR by 2027 | SoFi, Automated Investing, Vanguard Digital Advisor, Betterment, Wealthfront, Ellevest, Stash, Ally Invest Managed Portfolios, SigFig

The Global Robo Investing Market to expand at an impressive CAGR of +12% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Robo-advisors also known as automated investing services or online advisors — use computer algorithms and advanced software to build and manage your investment portfolio.

Robo-advisors are a great option for entry-level investors because of their low fees, low cost threshold and ease of use. If you have $25,000 or less to invest, robo-advisors may be a great option to help you get started.

The Robo Investing Market report firstly introduced the Robo Investing industry basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region Robo Investing market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Top vendors of Robo Investing Market:

SoFi Automated Investing

Vanguard Digital Advisor

Betterment

Wealthfront

Ellevest

Stash

Ally Invest Managed Portfolios

SigFig

Key players of the Robo Investing Market are profiled on the basis of various factors, which include recent developments, business strategies, financial strength, weaknesses, and main business. This report offers a special assessment of top strategies of leading players such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, partnership, and new product launch.

Robo Investing Market Regional Analysis Includes:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The research report on Robo Investing Market includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Size Of Robo Investing Market Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Year 2021 to 2027

