Robinhood vs. eToro 2022

Robinhood and eToro have a number of issues in widespread. Each are on-line low cost brokers created to offer platforms for everybody to have entry to buying and selling with out extreme charges. Each brokers additionally concentrate on offering less complicated self-directed investing by incorporating modern know-how. Lastly, each brokers had been trade disruptors with eToro coming into the trade in 2007 and Robinhood following just a few years later in 2013.

There are, after all, necessary variations past this. Whereas transparency is a part of eToro’s tradition, Robinhood has been sluggish to carry the veil on a few of the methods it makes cash. Furthermore, whereas neither eToro or Robinhood supply a strong assortment of superior analysis and buying and selling instruments, eToro does supply greater than Robinhood on this space. On the flipside, Robinhood clients can commerce cryptocurrencies at no cost, however eToro costs a 1% buying and selling charge for crypto buying and selling. We’ll look deeper at these two buying and selling platforms that can assist you determine which one is a greater match in your portfolio wants.

Account Minimal: $10 for shares and ETFs, $200 for CopyTrade

$10 for shares and ETFs, $200 for CopyTrade Charges: 1% crypto buying and selling charge, no charge inventory and ETF buying and selling

Account Minimal : $0

: $0 Charges: $0 commissions for inventory, ETF, choices, and cryptocurrency buying and selling (small markup is priced in)

Usability

Each Robinhood and eToro supply streamlined platforms, which makes it simpler for traders of any expertise degree to seek out info. Each brokers supply an internet site and cellular app platform. Robinhood’s platforms have related layouts and close to similar experiences. Buyers can customise each platforms and may customise the worth charts in every platform. Robinhood has partnered with NASDAQ to offer traders with entry to real-time streaming inventory quotes on each platforms. It must also be famous that Robinhood has improved its net platform past merely mirroring the cellular expertise, profiting from extra space and testing the waters with higher charting.

In eToro’s platforms, traders can customise charts and entry to drawing instruments. In August 2022, eToro introduced the rollout of its customizable superior charts device. These charts mean you can apply technical research in addition to use widespread drawing instruments, placing eToro’s charting capabilities forward of Robinhood. Buyers may also profit from eToro’s Sensible Portfolios device, a type of automated investing utilizing a “predetermined technique,” in addition to CopyTrader, which is a device permitting traders to repeat buying and selling methods of extra skilled merchants. Although, it’s noteworthy that customers usually are not in a position to quick shares when utilizing this operate.

Robinhood and eToro each have user-friendly platforms. Nonetheless, eToro leads on this class as a result of its customers have entry to extra strong options within the cellular app and web site platforms.

Commerce Expertise

Desktop Expertise

Robinhood and eToro have streamlined web site platforms. Each brokers preserve issues easy for his or her customers and don’t present a strong assortment of superior analysis and buying and selling instruments. Nonetheless, eToro supplies options that Robinhood doesn’t present reminiscent of screening, a buying and selling journal, entry to proprietary analysis, and entry to worldwide exchanges. eToro is a pacesetter in on-line social investing and has some fascinating options for traders like One-Click on Buying and selling, which permits merchants to shortly open positions with preset parameters. These extra superior options make eToro the winner on this class.

Cell Expertise

Each eToro and Robinhood are sturdy selections for traders who favor user-friendly cellular buying and selling platforms. eToro’s cellular customers have entry to a drawing device within the charting characteristic, however Robinhood lacks on this space by not providing a drawing device in both platform. There are some areas the place eToro and Robinhood tie. Each brokers’ cellular apps assist the identical order sorts and supply entry to the identical asset courses as their web site platforms. Moreover, each brokers’ cellular platforms present real-time streaming inventory quotes and real-time portfolio reviews. Total, Robinhood and eToro have all of the options of their cellular app platforms to satisfy the wants of latest and passive traders. Nonetheless, extra energetic merchants could choose eToro’s cellular platform as a result of availability of extra instruments.

Vary of Choices

Robinhood choices embrace shares, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), choices, cryptocurrencies, fractional shares buying and selling for shares and ETFs, fractional cryptocurrency buying and selling, and a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) for inventory and ETF dividends. Robinhood gives the Robinhood Money Card (debit card) and is presently creating a beta web site referred to as web3 pockets for purchasers who wish to commerce extra superior digital property reminiscent of NFTs. eToro’s choices embrace shares, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, restricted fractional share buying and selling, eToro Cash account, and automatic investing by Sensible Portfolios.

Robinhood and eToro have restricted choices compared to different brokers. Neither Robinhood nor eToro permit quick promoting, however Robinhood gives a margin account. eToro wins on this class as a result of though restricted, its choices may match higher for extra superior merchants. Moreover, eToro gives a demo account with a digital stability of $100,000 for traders to observe in earlier than making a dedication.

Order Sorts

Robinhood’s order sorts are primarily based on the asset class. Restrict and market orders can be found for cryptocurrencies. Restrict and cease restrict orders can be found for choices. Market, restrict, cease, stop-limit, and trailing cease orders can be found for shares. Some shares could be positioned as good-for-day (GFD) or good-til-canceled (GTC) orders. eToro supplies the essential order sorts reminiscent of market, restrict, and trailing cease loss. Moreover, eToro gives One-Click on Buying and selling with predetermined components reminiscent of leverage, take revenue, and stop-loss.

Robinhood edges out eToro on this class as a result of availability of extra order choices.

Buying and selling Know-how

Robinhood is constant to offer new and improved buying and selling instruments to satisfy clients wants. Some examples embrace the charting instruments launched in 2022 and the upcoming web3 pockets platform for superior cryptocurrency buying and selling. Robinhood seeks one of the best order execution for purchasers and routes orders accordingly to acquire costs on the Nationwide Greatest Bid and Provide (NBBO) or higher. Each Robinhood and eToro obtain fee for order move (PFOF). eToro has an settlement with Apex Clearing, which handles the order routing and discloses PFOF that was on the low finish—though it’s exhausting to know what is restricted to eToro move. Robinhood publicly discloses its order execution high quality statistics, and these had been on the excessive finish for all brokers analyzed (second solely to Webull).

Each eToro and Robinhood supply a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) and fractional share buying and selling in all platforms. When it comes to innovation, eToro gives CopyTrade and Sensible Portfolios, that are considerably automated options that permit customers to repeat different traders’ investing behaviors and select choices from portfolios which can be already diversified. These are the closest choices to having a robo-advisor. As an additional benefit, eToro has a devoted group that screens the portfolio’s performances and assists with different actions reminiscent of rebalancing.

Robinhood, as of August 2022, has launched superior charting instruments much less a drawing device. eToro gives customers the power to customise charts, gives a buying and selling journal, and a few screening instruments. Neither dealer gives backtesting options. This class is a tie. Relying on what’s most necessary to traders, both dealer might meet their wants.

Prices

Each brokers present commission-free shares and ETFs. Moreover, Robinhood supplies commission-free choices. eToro costs a 1% fee for cryptocurrencies. Robinhood’s margin charge is 9.75% and Gold subscribers get a decrease charge. eToro doesn’t have a conventional margin account, though leverage could be accessed on sure investments for charges. eToro requires a minimal funding of $200 to make use of the CopyTrader characteristic. Robinhood supplies extra price financial savings for traders and subsequently is the chief on this class.

Analysis Facilities

Each Robinhood and eToro are missing on this space compared to the superior instruments offered by different brokers. Platform analysis options which can be accessible to traders are user-friendly however restricted. Neither dealer supplies calculators or buying and selling thought mills in both of their platforms. These are missed alternatives to satisfy their clients’ analysis wants. Robinhood doesn’t supply proprietary analysis and costs a charge for third-party analysis info. Alternatively, eToro gives its clients free proprietary and third-party analysis info. Each brokers supply traders every day market reviews. Whereas eToro gives screening and watchlist options, Robinhood doesn’t supply both of those options. The winner on this class is eToro merely for having a screener characteristic to help traders of their search.

Portfolio Evaluation

Robinhood and eToro each have restricted portfolio evaluation instruments. Robinhood gives a sector allocation monitor, which is a portfolio monitoring characteristic. On the subject of portfolio reviews, each brokers supply these reviews to traders in all platforms. Neither dealer gives backtesting technique options. Apart from regular entry to every day balances, positions, and so forth., there are not any superior evaluation instruments. On this class, Robinhood and eToro tie.

Training

Neither Robinhood nor eToro’s academic assets evaluate to the choices offered by different brokers. eToro Academy is eToro’s free on-line investing training platform. On this platform, clients can discover academic info on varied monetary subjects in addition to extra perception on a few of eToro’s buying and selling instruments.

Robinhood’s academic useful resource, Robinhood Be taught, is a library of investing training together with the fundamentals of investing, varied investing phrases, monetary literacy, taxes, entrepreneurship, and extra. Robinhood Be taught content material is within the type of articles, movies, and in-app course modules. Moreover, Robinhood gives its clients a three-minute learn e-newsletter referred to as Robinhood Snacks that’s emailed to subscribers on a weekly foundation. Every dealer appears to concentrate on educating new and passive traders, however eToro Academy has a characteristic that enables customers to acquire extra academic info for extra superior traders. eToro Academy makes eToro the winner on this class.

Buyer Service

Restricted direct entry to customer support is a matter for each Robinhood and eToro. Each brokers supply a Assist Middle containing solutions to widespread questions on their web site and cellular platforms. Solely present Robinhood clients have direct entry to customer support, which is on the market after logging into their accounts on the web site or cellular platforms. Help is on the market by reside chat and phone, however solely through the in-app callback characteristic. eToro gives guests an choice to open a customer support request ticket on the web site. There isn’t any clear chief on this class as a result of neither dealer makes it straightforward for purchasers or non-customers to get fast assist.

Safety

Robinhood and eToro each supply two-factor authentication, encryption, and biometric logins on all buying and selling platforms. Robinhood and eToro’s clients’ property are protected by the Securities Investor Safety Company (SIPC) for as much as $500,000 (together with $250,000 for money).

Transparency has beforehand been a problem for present and potential clients for Robinhood because of an outage on each platforms in March 2020 and an information safety breach on November 3, 2021. eToro states that their programs are monitored and guarded 24/7 by an expert safety operations middle (SOC). eToro edges out Robinhood on this class with no reported outages or information safety breaches.

Remaining Verdict

New and passive traders looking for streamlined, easy platforms will almost definitely be glad with both Robinhood or eToro. Each Robinhood and eToro will enchantment to traders preferring cellular investing as a result of each brokers’ cellular app platforms supply the identical options as their web site platforms. Buyers with a ardour for socially accountable investments will likely be completely satisfied to study eToro’s concentrate on SRI with its inexperienced rating providing a fast metric. Furthermore, eToro continues to be a pacesetter in social investing, permitting new traders to observe and duplicate extra skilled palms.

Neither Robinhood nor eToro have calculators or different superior analysis and buying and selling instruments accessible at bigger brokers. Extra superior and energetic merchants will probably bypass these two in favor of extra superior buying and selling platforms. A few benefits that Robinhood has are in its choices and price financial savings. Not all brokers supply commission-free (base fee) choices and direct buying and selling for cryptocurrencies, however Robinhood does. eToro has social and innovation benefits with its Sensible Portfolios, CopyTrader, and social buying and selling platform options. Total, eToro barely edges out Robinhood as a result of it gives extra instruments and analysis, and gives traders a trial run with a free Digital Portfolio demo account.

Take the Subsequent Step to Make investments

Advertiser Disclosure

× The gives that seem on this desk are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation could affect how and the place listings seem. Investopedia doesn’t embrace all gives accessible within the market.