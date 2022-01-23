Robert Pattinson was only in Twilight because he was in Harry Potter

Robert Pattinson was only in Twilight because he was in Harry Potter

Robert Pattinson was only in Twilight because he was in Harry Potter

The film’s producers announced in an interview that they found the actor while looking at photos from the JK Rowling saga.

And now it becomes “Batman”.

Robert Pattinson was cast as Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga, but that was all because of his participation in Harry Potter. The producers revealed that they did the casting on photos from the wizarding films inspired by JK Rowling’s books and found the ideal actor.

“I wanted someone who didn’t look like a real person. Who will it be? This vampire lived over 90 years. It’s special, it’s unique, it’s everything,” Catherine Hardwicke, director of “Twilight” began on The Big Hit Show podcast when asked what she was looking for in the casting.

Looking at photos from 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, they came across the image of Cedric Diggory, the character played by Robert Pattinson. They weren’t 100 percent sure of their choice, but they ended up calling him about the casting. The actor even starred in the vampire movie that premiered in 2008.

After an audition at the director’s house, there was a reading with Kristen Stewart. They interpreted a kissing-in-bed scene by Catherine Hardwicke, who then realized there was chemistry between the two.

Robert Pattinson is the main character in the new Batman movie. It will debut in early March. Another trailer for the project was unveiled on Wednesday, January 19th. It is also known that the film will be almost three hours long (two hours and 55 minutes).