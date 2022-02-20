Robert Pattinson had to change his voice in the new Batman

Robert Pattinson had to change his voice in the middle of the new Batman

The actor spent the first few weeks whispering, but the production team realized the shoot was going to be a disaster.

The most observant viewers will notice a slight difference in Robert Pattinson’s voice in the new Batman movie. The actor wanted to do something different, but after the first few weeks of recording, he had to switch to a different tone because this record wasn’t going to work.

“I wanted to have a radically different voice than any other actor [que fizeram de Batman] decided to do this hoarse and serious thing,” Robert Pattinson began to explain in an interview during Jimmy Kimmel Live.

He added: “Instead, I’ve decided to just whisper. I tried for the first two weeks but it was absolutely horrible, the producers told me to stop.”

Robert Pattinson is the protagonist of the new film Batman, which will premiere in Portugal in early March. Another trailer for the project was unveiled in late January. It is also known that the film will be two hours and 55 minutes long.

Another detail about the actor’s career was revealed at the end of March. Pattinson was only chosen for the role of “Twilight” because he was in the cast of “Harry Potter.” The film’s producers announced in an interview that they found the actor while looking at photos from the JK Rowling saga.