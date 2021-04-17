Robert Habeck established himself as a direct candidate in the Bundestag | Free press

The leader of the Greens, Habeck, is Schleswig-Holstein’s direct candidate for the federal elections. The much more important decision for the 51-year-old will be made on Monday.

Steinbergkirche (AP) – Robert Habeck, leader of the Green Bundestag, is his party’s direct candidate for the federal elections on September 26 in northern Schleswig-Holstein.

The 51-year-old was elected to the Steinbergkirche by members of the district associations of Flensburg and the district of Schleswig-Flensburg. Habeck received 72 votes and one no.

Habeck had previously passionately promoted his political goals. “I want to lead the Greens in government,” Habeck said. Germany has not been ruled by the Greens for too long. “That was not good.” He asked members to understand that they could not offer a weekly citizen consultation because he himself might join the next government.

An important decision will be taken on Monday for Habeck’s political future. Then the federal executive wants to propose either the North German or co-party leader Annalena Baerbock for the highest candidacy in the federal election. The two want to meet in advance. Habeck did not comment on whether the decision had already been made.

