Robert Downey Jr. would love to return to the MCU to interact with a specific hero

Robert Downey Jr. definitely seemed to have turned the Marvel site upside down. After the final events that touched Iron Man in Avengers: Endgames, the actor seemed determined to move on to other projects.

The actor blows hot and cold

Robert Downey Jr. had unearthed a new mission: “Save the Real World”. To that end, he founded the Footprint Coalition, a group of investors interested in advancing technology while preserving the planet. For him, playing the legendary Iron Man was no longer one of his priorities.

Or was that exactly what he wanted us to believe? Despite his testimony, the actor never seems far from Disney productions, as the series Armor Wars and Ironheart show.

When asked if a return of the Iron Man character is still in preparation, Robert Downey Jr. remains elusive. He just replies with a simple, “Never say never.”

Rumors of a collaboration with another superhero

When the actor uses the tongue of the wood to avoid answering embarrassing questions, Robert Downey Jr. seems to be thinking no less behind the scenes. Influencer Daniel Richtman has discovered new information and would confirm a return of Iron Man on our screens.

The superhero’s interpreter would finally want to repeat the adventure to massacre the super villain with a very specific companion. This is Deadpool’s student.

However, this return would not happen for at least two years. The star hasn’t officially confirmed anything yet, but would still agree to rumors surrounding the character.