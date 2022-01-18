Robbie Williams says they hired a professional hitman to kill him

Robbie Williams says they hired a professional hitman to kill him

The British singer announced this in an interview. The incident must have happened several years ago.

Robbie Williams made an unusual revelation in an interview with The Mirror newspaper. The 47-year-old British singer said that at the height of his career, a professional assassin was hired to kill him. It is the first time the musician has spoken publicly about this alleged incident.

Williams described it as “one of those invisible things that happens when you become famous.” “At one point in my life I was ridiculously famous, like Michael Jackson. I never said that, but there was an order to assassinate me. I never said that publicly.”

On the case of the hitman, Robbie Williams didn’t go into much detail. “It went away. I have friends,” he said, referring to people around him who would have mattered if the killer had abandoned his intentions.

The singer also spoke about the various difficulties that come with fame. “I would like to go to all normal places, but I can’t because there are people who want to kill me. It takes time to accept that.” He added, “I suffer from anxiety and I don’t like meeting strangers, but strangers do like meeting me and it makes me very uncomfortable.”

