Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Robbie Knievel, an American stunt performer who set data with daredevil motorbike jumps following the tire tracks of his thrill-seeking father — together with at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1989 and a Grand Canyon chasm a decade later — has died in Nevada, his brother stated. He was 60.

Robbie Knievel died early Friday at a hospice in Reno after battling pancreatic most cancers, Kelly Knievel stated.

“Daredevils don’t reside straightforward lives,” Kelly Knievel informed The Related Press. “He was an important daredevil. Individuals don’t actually perceive how scary it’s what my brother did.”

As a boy, Robbie Knievel started on his bicycle to emulate his well-known father, Evel Knievel, who died in 2007 in Clearwater, Florida.

However the place Evel Knievel famously nearly died from accidents when he crashed his Harley-Davidson throughout a soar over the Caesars Palace fountains in Las Vegas in 1967, Robbie accomplished the soar in 1989 utilizing a specifically designed Honda.

Robbie Knievel additionally made headline-grabbing Las Vegas Strip jumps over a row of limousines in 1998 on the Tropicana Resort; between two buildings on the Jockey Membership in 1999; and a New 12 months’s Eve soar amid fireworks in entrance of a volcano attraction at The Mirage on Dec. 31, 2008.

After a crash-landing to finish a bike leap over a 220-foot (61-meter) chasm at an Indian reservation outdoors Grand Canyon Nationwide Park in 1999, Robbie Knievel famous that his father all the time needed to leap the spectacular pure landmark in Arizona, however by no means did. Robbie Knievel broke his leg in his crash.

Evel Knievel as an alternative tried to soar over a mile-wide Snake River Canyon chasm in Idaho in September 1974. His rocket-powered cycle crashed into the canyon whereas his escape parachute deployed.

Robbie Knievel’s brother recalled different stunts together with a 2004 soar over a row of army plane on the deck of the plane provider USS Intrepid, a museum in New York.

Robbie Knievel, who promoted himself as “Kaptain Robbie Knievel,” set a number of stunt data, but additionally failed in a number of makes an attempt. In 1992, at age 29, he was injured when he crashed into the twenty second of 25 pickup vans lined up throughout a 180-foot (55-meter) span in Cerritos, California.

Story continues

“Accidents took fairly a toll on him,” Kelly Knievel stated Friday.

Kelly Knievel lives in Las Vegas. He stated his brother died with three daughters at his facet: Krysten Knievel Hansson of Chicago, Karmen Knievel of Missoula, Montana, and Maria Collins of Waldport, Oregon.

Companies weren’t instantly scheduled, however Kelly Knievel stated his brother will likely be buried with different members of the family in Butte, Montana.