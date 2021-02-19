Road Safety Market Current Trends and Top Benefits till 2026 Top Key Players Idemia, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Information Engineering Group Inc. Swarco AG

Road Safety Market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. It is important to know Road Safety market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends to know how the industry is going to be in the Forecast years 2020-2027. This report on Global Road Safety market helps understand what the global trends are and what the key players and brands are doing when it comes to their recent research, joint ventures, merges, product launches and accusations. This report also contains SWOT analysis for the Road Safety market which points at what the drivers and restrains are. Some of the key players profiled in the study are INC., Idemia, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Information Engineering Group Inc. Swarco AG, Conduent, INC., and Saferoad Holding ASA.

Global road safety market is expected to reach register a CAGR of 10.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Jenoptik, Kapsch AG, Sensys Gatso Group AB, American Traffic Solutions, 3M, Redflex Traffic Systems, INC., FLIR SYSTEMS, INC., Motorola Solutions,

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Business week, Factiva, and OneSource) to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Road Safety market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Road Safety market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Solution (Red Light Enforcement, Speed Enforcement, Incident Detection System, Bus Lane Compliance, Automated Solutions, Process Violations, Passenger Data Processing, Semi-Automated Solutions, and Others),

Service (Professional and Managed ),

Geography:

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

Global Road Safety Market Dynamics:

Product Developments:

In March, Jenoptik has launched new traffic solution at TRAFFEX show. The traffic solution consists of new spot speed and red light product.

In March, Jenoptik has launched average speed enforcement system named as SPECS3 VECTOR at TRAFFEX show. SPECS3 VECTOR is designed to reduce the road accident caused by high speed.

In October, FLIR Systems Inc. has launched new system for surveillance drones. Mainly it is designed for military and government agencies.

In April, Motorola Solutions launched public safety mobile applications for communication and collaboration.

Road Safety market research report predicts the size of the market with respect to the information on key merchant revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segments and application.

