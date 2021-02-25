Road Safety Market 2020 Top Key Players And Industry by End-User Segments Forecast Till 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Road Safety Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Road Safety industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Road Safety Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global road safety market is expected to reach register a CAGR of 10.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Road Safety solutions are implemented by the authorities preventing the road users from getting injured or slaughtered. The implementation of road safety methods, such as red light enforcement, incident detection system, and others ensures reduced traffic deaths and increases the overall safety of the road users. After witnessing a lot of road traffic deaths due to accidents, breaking the red lights, over speeding among others, a lot of nations have regulated the road safety policies minimizing the risk of certain mishaps.

Market Segmentation: Global Road Safety Market

The road safety market is segmented into two notable segments which are solution and service.

On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into nine solutions, including red light enforcement, speed enforcement, incident detection system, bus lane compliance, automated solutions, process violations, passenger data processing, semi-automated solutions, and others. Automated solutions are further classified into E-gates and automatic license plate recognition. In 2019, Automated Solutions segment is growing at the highest CAGR and expected to reach USD xx million in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Red Light Enforcement solution segment is expected to dominate the global road safety market as it provides more effective and advanced solution. Whereas, automatic license plate recognition system segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR due to growing adoption of various automated solutions.

On the basis of service, the market is segmented into professional and managed. In 2019, Managed services market is growing at the highest CAGR and expected to reach xx USD in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The organizations in the world are relying heavily on the IT infrastructure for smooth flow of business operations. This has raised the adoption of managed services in the road safety market, and hence growing at the fastest CAGR by 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Global Road Safety Market

Some of the major players operating in this market include Jenoptik, Kapsch AG, Sensys Gatso Group AB, American Traffic Solutions, 3M, Redflex Traffic Systems, INC., FLIR SYSTEMS, INC., Motorola Solutions, INC., Idemia, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Information Engineering Group Inc. Swarco AG, Conduent, INC., and Saferoad Holding ASA.

Product Developments:

In March, Jenoptik has launched new traffic solution at TRAFFEX show. The traffic solution consists of new spot speed and red light product.

In March, Jenoptik has launched average speed enforcement system named as SPECS3 VECTOR at TRAFFEX show. SPECS3 VECTOR is designed to reduce the road accident caused by high speed.

In October, FLIR Systems Inc. has launched new system for surveillance drones. Mainly it is designed for military and government agencies.

In April, Motorola Solutions launched public safety mobile applications for communication and collaboration.

Major Highlights of Road Safety market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Road Safety market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Road Safety market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Road Safety market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

