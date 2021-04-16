RNAi for Therapeutic Consumption Market Size, Share, Growth Survey 2020 to 2027 and Industry Analysis Report

Latest market research report on Global RNAi for Therapeutic Consumption Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional RNAi for Therapeutic Consumption market.

RNA interference (RNAi) is a biological process in which RNA molecules inhibit gene expression, typically by causing the destruction of specific mRNA molecules. Historically, it was known by other names, including co-suppression, post-transcriptional gene silencing (PTGS), and quelling. Only after these apparently unrelated processes were fully understood did it become clear that they all described the RNAi phenomenon. RNAi is now known as precise, efficient, stable and better than antisense technology for gene suppression.

Major Manufacture:

Gradalis

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead

Quark Pharmaceuticals

RXi Pharmaceuticals

miRagen Therapeutics

Mirna Therapeutics

Sirnaomics

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Application Outline:

Cancer

Cardiovascular

HBV

Other

RNAi for Therapeutic Consumption Type Abstract

Based on the basis of the type, the RNAi for Therapeutic Consumption can be segmented into:

siRNA

miRNA

shRNA

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of RNAi for Therapeutic Consumption Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of RNAi for Therapeutic Consumption Market by Types

4 Segmentation of RNAi for Therapeutic Consumption Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of RNAi for Therapeutic Consumption Market in Major Countries

7 North America RNAi for Therapeutic Consumption Landscape Analysis

8 Europe RNAi for Therapeutic Consumption Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific RNAi for Therapeutic Consumption Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa RNAi for Therapeutic Consumption Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

