RNA Interference Market Report 2021 | Recent PDF Report | QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Quark

RNA interference market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 56.83 billion by 2027 growing with the CAGR of 19.35% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits associated with the usage of RNA interference for cancer diagnosis has been directly impacting the growth of RNA interference market.

Major players covered in this report

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Merck KGaA

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Quark

Silence Therapeutics

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Benitec Biopharma

Segmentation Of RNA Interference Market:

By Type (dsRNA, siRNA, miRNA)

By Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Therapeutics, Other Applications)

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic. The market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2020, the disease has spread to almost 50+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency.

Table of Contents: RNA Interference Market

Executive Summary Scope of the Report Research Methodology RNA Interference Market Overview Five Forces Analysis Regional Landscape RNA Interference Analysis and Forecast by Type RNA Interference Market Analysis and Forecast by Product RNA Interference Market Analysis and Forecast by Application RNA Interference Market Analysis and Forecast by Region Vendor Analysis Appendix

Geographical Coverage of RNA Interference Market

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of RNA Interference in these regions, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Competitive Landscape and RNA Interference Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in RNA interference market report are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck KGaA, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Quark, Silence Therapeutics, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Benitec Biopharma among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global RNA Interference Market Scope and Market Size

Based on type, the RNA interference market is segmented into dsRNA, siRNA and miRNA

RNA interference market has also been segmented based on the application into drug discovery & development, therapeutics, other applications. Therapeutics have been further segmented into oncology, ocular disorders, respiratory disorders, hepatitis B & C, autoimmune hepatitis, neurological disorders and other therapeutics.

