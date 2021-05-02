RKI: Seven-day incidence decreases for sixth consecutive day | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The recent positive development of the indicators for combating the corona pandemic is continuing. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported 16,290 new corona infections within one day and 110 new deaths on Sunday morning.

Even if the information from Bremen is missing in the new figures, it is significantly less than a week ago, when the RKI registered 18,773 new infections and 120 new deaths within one day.

The number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants reported within seven days is also falling, which is now the sixth day in a row. It now ranks at 146.5 nationwide. The day before, the RKI had given this seven-day incidence at 148.6, a week ago at 165.6.

The numbers reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 4:58 AM. Later changes or additions to the RKI are possible. The number of reported cases is usually lower on Sundays, partly because fewer tests are done at the weekend.

Experts were recently cautiously optimistic about the infection process in Germany. Mobility researcher Kai Nagel of the TU Berlin does not expect an increase in the number of cases anymore, physicist Viola Priesemann of the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization in Göttingen even expects a rapid decrease in the incidence in the coming weeks.

Both had given their verdict on Thursday evening during a hearing in the Parliamentary Advisory Committee on the Covid 19 pandemic of the Bundestag.

SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach also assumes a noticeable improvement in the situation and points to the clear vaccination effects once half of the population has received a first vaccination. “At the end of May, this means that the number of cases will be well below 50. We are now in the final lap of the final straight, ”Lauterbach wrote on Twitter on Saturday evening. “Summer will be good.”

Incidents remain particularly high in the states of Saxony (208.7) and Thuringia (217.8). The Saale-Orla district in Thuringia is the national leader at the district level with a value of 479. The city of Gera and the district of Saalfeld-Rudolstadt also have high contamination rates with values ​​around 300.

According to Saturday night’s baseline report, 321 out of 412 rural districts have a 7-day incidence in more than 100, 30 districts exceeding 250.

The RKI has counted 3,416,822 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the start of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected. The RKI put the number recovered at about 3,024,600. The total number of people who died with or with proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 83,192. Mathematically, every thousandth of a German citizen will soon die from a Covid 19 infection.

The national seven-day R-value was 0.93 according to the situation report of the RKI on Saturday evening (previous day: 0.94). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 93 other people. The R value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it stays below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process decreases; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.