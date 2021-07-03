RKI reports lowest corona incidence in almost a year | free press

The corona incidence has fallen to its lowest level this year. But will it continue like this?

Berlin (dpa) – For the first time in about eleven months, the corona incidence dropped below 5. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the national value on Saturday morning at 4.9 (previous day 5.0; last week 5, 9). Most recently, on July 30, 2020, the value was 4.8 below the threshold of 5.

But two other corona values ​​also attract attention: According to the RKI management report from Friday evening, the national seven-day R-value was 1.00 (previous day 0.92). This means that on average one infected person infects another person. According to RKI data, it was last above 1.00 in April. It had bottomed out at 0.68 in June and had risen relatively quickly thereafter.

The R value represents the onset of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for an extended period of time, as in previous months, the infection rate decreases; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases. The value is initially an estimate, the specified number is then corrected with further incoming data to the RKI.

Even if individual data on new infections do not show a trend, there is also a remarkable number: The health authorities in Germany reported 671 new corona infections within one day, according to figures from Saturday morning, which show the status of the RKI dashboard of Play at 5:01 am For the first time since June 2, this value is higher than exactly a week earlier. By comparison, a week ago the number of infections was 592 within 24 hours – the increase was 79 new infections.

According to this information, 16 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 68. The RKI counted 3,730,353 infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the start of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected.

The RKI listed the number of recoveries at approximately 3,627,800. The number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 has risen to 91,023.

