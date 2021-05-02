RKI reports 16,290 new corona infections and 110 deaths | Free press

New corona infections continue to decrease compared to the week before and the national seven-day incidence is also decreasing.

Berlin (dpa) – Health authorities in Germany reported 16,290 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 110 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours.

This comes from figures from Sunday morning, showing the status of the RKI dashboard at 4:58 AM. Later changes or additions to the RKI are possible. A week ago, the RKI had registered 18,773 new infections and 120 new deaths within one day on Sunday.

According to the RKI, the number of new infections per 100,000 residents reported within seven days within seven days was 146.5 nationwide on Sunday morning – meaning the seven-day incidence is falling for the sixth day in a row. The day before, the RKI had given this seven-day incidence at 148.6, a week ago at 165.6.

The RKI has counted 3,416,822 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the start of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected. The RKI put the number recovered at about 3,024,600. The total number of people who died with or with proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 83,192.

The national seven-day R-value was 0.93 according to the situation report of the RKI on Saturday evening (previous day: 0.94). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 93 other people. The R value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it stays below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process decreases; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.

