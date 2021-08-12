RKI on vaccination progress: further studies should complement | free press

Berlin (dpa) – To better assess the progress of the vaccination campaign in Germany, further studies are planned at the Robert Koch Institute.

In early autumn, about 3,000 people will be asked about their vaccination willingness and acceptance, the institute said. The results of the last comparable study with about 1000 participants, the results of which were presented on Tuesday, show that possibly more people have already had a first vaccination than are recorded in the official reporting system, the digital vaccination coverage measurement (DIM).

It is important that the under-registration in the digital vaccination coverage measurement is assumed for the first vaccinations and not for the full vaccinations, according to the RKI. Underregistration is generally not uncommon in reporting systems. The RKI assumes that the vaccination rate maps events very reliably.

In addition, an additional multilingual survey is currently being prepared, which will cover the most common foreign languages, according to the RKI. This is also intended to reach citizens who are unable to participate in a German-language survey due to their language skills.

The DIM feeds on reports from vaccination centers, hospitals, mobile vaccination teams and now company doctors; according to the RKI, data from general practitioners and private doctors are also included. Together they form the basis for the so-called vaccination dashboard, in which the vaccination quota can be updated every working day. There is also another RKI study called Covimo, for which vaccination rates are extrapolated from studies.

In the latest Covimo survey, the percentage of those who had been vaccinated at least once was higher, especially in the 18 to 59 age group: While 79 percent said they had been vaccinated in the survey, it was 59 percent, according to the reporting system. The experts cited several possible reasons as explanation. Among other things, some of the Johnson & Johnson vaccinations, where only one dose is given for complete protection, is only registered as a second vaccination. In addition, so far only about half of the occupational physicians registered with the reporting system report vaccinations via the web application.