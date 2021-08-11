RKI: Certain uncertainty in the interpretation of vaccination coverage | free press

Berlin (dpa) – According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), there is a “certain undersecurity” in interpreting vaccination coverage data.

Several considerations suggested that the reports in the so-called digital vaccination coverage monitoring (DIM) probably underestimate vaccination coverage, according to an RKI report from Tuesday. Especially among young and middle-aged adults, more people could have received a first vaccination than is officially registered.

The DIM feeds on reports from vaccination centers, hospitals, mobile vaccination teams and now company doctors; according to the RKI, data from general practitioners and private doctors are also included. Together they form the basis for the so-called vaccination dashboard. There is also another RKI study called Covimo, for which vaccination rates are extrapolated from studies.

According to the report, the latest Covimo survey from late June to mid-July revealed a discrepancy with the DIM among about 1,000 adults. The percentage of those who had been vaccinated at least once was “much higher,” especially in the 18 to 59 age group: While 79 percent in the survey said they had been vaccinated, it was 59 percent, according to the reporting system. The authors of the report write that the actual vaccination coverage will probably be between the values ​​of both sources.

Experts: Expect underreporting

“However, in terms of vaccination coverage for fully vaccinated people, there was no significant difference,” the report said. Some degree of under-reporting in such monitoring systems is also to be expected by experts.

Several explanations are given. One point is the registration of vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson, where only one dose is provided for complete protection. Contract doctors only reported these vaccinations as a second vaccination dose, moreover, no assignment of vaccine and age group is possible, the RKI explains. There is now an indication in the DIM data that the vaccination coverage of adults who have been vaccinated at least once by age group is “systematically underreported”.

The report also states that so far only about half of the company doctors registered with the reporting system have reported vaccinations via the web application. “This could be an indication of underreporting of vaccination rates by DIM.”

Surveys as a problem?

The RKI experts discuss other conceivable influencing factors, such as possible biases in the research that could lead to an overestimation of the rate. For example, it can be assumed that proponents of vaccinations participate more often than opponents. Even people without sufficient knowledge of German would not have been able to participate in the interviews. However, for both aspects, the authors point out that there should have been a greater difference between the sources for the fully vaccinated individuals.

The research report states that 91.6 percent are ready or have already been vaccinated. “The population’s Covid 19 vaccination readiness is at a high level.”