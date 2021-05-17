Riveting Machine Market Forecast to 2028 – AGME Automated Assembly Solutions, ATOLI MACHINERY CO., BalTec, Capmac Industry s.r.l., Chicago Rivet & Machine Co., National Rivet & Manufacturing Co., Orbital Systems (Bombay) Private Limited., Orbitform, S. Dunkes GmbH, Superior Rivet Machines LTD.

A riveting machine is utilized to automatically set (squeeze) rivets for joining materials together. An automatic riveting machine provides greater productivity, consistency and lesser cost in comparison with manual riveting. Pneumatic, Hydraulic and Electric are some of the popular mechanisms used in various industrial sectors.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increasing demand in the metal processing sector is considered to be an influential factor driving the growth of the global riveting machine market. Increasing industrial activities and development in assembling and manufacturing processes in numerous end-user industries in various countries are estimated to elevate the demand for this market during the forecast period.

Studying and analyzing the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Riveting Machine industry, the report provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

Major Players in the market are: AGME Automated Assembly Solutions, ATOLI MACHINERY CO., BalTec, Capmac Industry s.r.l., Chicago Rivet & Machine Co., National Rivet & Manufacturing Co., Orbital Systems (Bombay) Private Limited., Orbitform, S. Dunkes GmbH, Superior Rivet Machines LTD.

Global Riveting Machine Market: Applications and Types

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology (Pneumatic, Hydraulic, Electric); End – User (Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial gas turbine, Construction machinery, Others) and Geography

MARKET SEGMENTATION

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Riveting Machine based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2018 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Riveting Machine market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Riveting Machine from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Riveting Machine market in these regions.

