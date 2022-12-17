River City Girls 2 PS5 review

River Metropolis Ladies 2 is lastly right here, and the women don’t come alone. That includes their boyfriends and two additional characters, the beat ‘em up motion sport is available in quick and fierce. I didn’t get to play as a lot of the unique as I’d like, however I’m a long-time fan of the assorted adventures of Kunio-kun and his pals.

From River Metropolis Ransom and Tremendous Dodge Ball to Crash ’n’ the Boys: Avenue Problem, I’ve performed many video games on this collection. Nonetheless, I like a very good beat ‘em up, and whereas not excellent, River Metropolis Ladies 2 undoubtedly delivers on the motion. This assessment would have been out earlier, however I wanted to check out the net gameplay — that’s a vital a part of motion RPGs like this.

River Metropolis Ladies 2 brings again the motion

On the finish of River Metropolis Ladies, Kyoko and Misako set issues proper and defeated the Yakuza boss terrorizing their hometown. Nonetheless, her father broke out of jail and determined to maintain issues himself.

This leads us to River Metropolis Ladies 2, the place the women, alongside their now-free boyfriends, Kunio-kun and Riki, need to pummel the Yakuza once more.

Should you’ve performed any of the beat ‘em ups on this franchise, from Double Dragon to River Metropolis Ransom, you’ll really feel proper at house. River Metropolis Ladies 2 is an motion sport the place a collection of assaults are activated while you hit the proper button inputs.

They’re very simple to drag off, however you solely have just a few in the beginning of the sport. You could have a robust assault, heavy assault, leap, and particular assault. You can too recruit thugs you beat up and use them as summons. That is certainly one of my favourite elements of the sport, having these additional assaults in a pinch.

As you stage up and farm cash, you may head to one of many two Dojos run by Billy Lee and Jimmy Lee of Double Dragon fame. There, you may study increasingly more highly effective methods.

Every character feels distinctive, although there are similarities. For instance, Kunio has a full-screen knockback (a chew assault), and Kyoko can do the identical (along with her highly effective dab assault).

Every character serves a task on the workforce. Marian is a tanky grappler who enhances Kunio-kun’s brawling. Provie and Riki are each high-speed attackers. Nonetheless, Provie is best at clearing packs of enemies. In the end, play whichever character you need; there’s no flawed reply.

That’s proper; Kyoko hits an impressive dab and blasts the goal throughout the display. River Metropolis Ladies 2 may be very a lot an motion RPG, so that you stage up and develop stronger as you play the sport. You can too enhance your stats by shopping for/consuming meals, however there’s been a change. You may’t merely spam by shopping for meals to buff up your stats. The primary time you eat a little bit of meals, you get the stat buff as soon as, and that’s it.

Fight is usually wonderful in River Metropolis Ladies 2

The fight is loads of enjoyable. As you unlock assaults in River Metropolis Ladies 2, you can begin juggling enemies throughout the display, wall-bounce them, and juggle throughout the display once more. It will get even higher in multiplayer, the place gamers can use their varied abilities to dole out hits to enemies.

My finest good friend and I might simply nail 60+ hit combos on enemies via the ability of teamwork. Teamwork, and that bicycle I discovered to clobber them with. The gameplay loop will really feel very acquainted. You wander the map, which is far larger, and defeat the minions of the Yakuza.

The assaults and weapon-based fight are extremely satisfying, and I really like the characteristic of beating somebody down till they give up. You could have as much as two thugs to summon at a time, and so they can actually turn out to be useful.

Nonetheless, there have been additionally some genuinely irritating issues concerning the fight. So many occasions, I’d roll again to my ft, and as a substitute of dealing with my opponent, I’d be dealing with away, so I’d begin taking injury once more. As well as, when doing aerial assaults, as a rule, the timing is ridiculous, and I’d simply whiff.

Leaping assaults have little or no in the way in which of ahead momentum until you’re dashing. Maintain that in thoughts, or you’re going to get punished by enemies.

The fight is grand, and with extra allies, you’ve gotten extra potentialities for unimaginable juggling assaults and punishing quantities of injury.

The world and folks of River Metropolis Ladies 2 have expanded brilliantly

Some folks will probably be upset that the event workforce at WayForward reused loads of property. From the atmosphere to the assault animations, loads of it can look acquainted.

Why not, although? There are zero causes to revamp the identical metropolis and characters in such a brief period of time.

Having stated that, there are new assaults and new areas. Town has broadly expanded, and there’s loads to do in it.

You may partake in video games of dodgeball, foil crimes, and way more. The characters’ personalities have additionally expanded. The character dialog is smart, and the interactions the protagonists have with NPCs are sometimes hilarious.

Doing odd jobs to assist folks throughout the town doesn’t really feel like an intrusion, although repairing the ability turbines requires a good quantity of backtracking. It’s not an extremely lengthy sport, nevertheless it’s obtained replayability — taking part in different characters, having more durable issue, and discovering the sport’s many secrets and techniques. There are many issues to uncover as you play solo or with pals on-line.

This leads me to 1 factor that frustrates me concerning the sport — the backtracking is so frequent. The world is gorgeous, and whereas there are some bus stops to take, you’re as a rule going to be strolling throughout this huge metropolis.

River Metropolis is expertly constructed, and I like the little inside jokes throughout the sport. My favourite might be the storage door that has “Bimmy was right here” spray painted on it. It is a reference to the terrible typo in Double Dragon III: The Sacred Stones on the NES.

Regardless that you’ve gotten loads of strolling to do throughout this huge metropolis, not less than it’s brilliantly designed.

A stunning artwork fashion is partnered with an unimaginable soundtrack

The artwork fashion of River Metropolis Ladies 2 jogs my memory of the opposite unbelievable beat ‘em ups we’ve seen over the previous couple of years, significantly TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge or Streets of Rage 4. It additionally seems just like River Metropolis Ladies 1. It has a vivid fashion, and the characters all have very putting designs.

Megan McDuffee’s work on the River Metropolis Ladies 2 soundtrack is second to none. She’s joined by Cristina Vee and even the ineffable Mega Ran on the tracks within the sport.

Each single track within the sport is a banger, and I hum them in any respect hours of the day. There isn’t an terrible track on the complete soundtrack.

In conclusion

River Metropolis Ladies 2, even with its minor points, is unimaginable. The web multiplayer labored nice, and solely a few times did my tag-team accomplice have points with latency.

This didn’t occur to me in any respect, and we each performed on the PlayStation 5. The gameplay was sharp and addictive, and the back-and-forth between the characters was sensible.

I beloved the gameplay, visuals, and continuous motion that the sport got here with. It was just a little on the grindy facet when farming new abilities.

I’ve one remaining grievance, although. When taking part in multiplayer, just one participant will get to progress the story — the sport’s host. We hoped that each of us would unlock Marian whereas taking part in collectively, however solely I did.

It’s disappointing, however we now simply have an excuse to play River Metropolis Ladies 2 collectively once more. The sport is extremely enjoyable. It seems nice, performs nice, and has saved me coming again for extra beatdowns in River Metropolis.

River Metropolis Ladies 2

With Continuous motion, wonderful writing, and continuous bangers on the soundtrack, River Metropolis Ladies 2 delivers (Picture by way of Sportskeeda)

Reviewed on: PlayStation 5

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Change, Xbox Collection X|S, Xbox One, PC

Developer: WayForward

Writer: Arc System Works, WayForward, Restricted Run Video games

Launch Date: December 14, 2022

