Rivastigmine Market Size 2020 with CAGR Value, Top Countries Data, Challenges, Business Opportunities

Rivastigmine is a cholinesterase enzyme inhibitor, which acts on butylcholinesterase and acetylcholinesterase. It is a cholinergic agent that aids in the treatment of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. The drug can be administered orally or in transdermal patches form, owing to its small molecular size.

Increasing geriatric population is a major driver for growth of the rivastigmine market. According to The Alzheimer Association, in 2018, the risk of suffering from dementia can increase double fold above the age of 65 years in every 5 years. Moreover, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide also accounts for the development of Alzheimer’s disease, thereby boosting demand for rivastigmine. As per the National Center for Biotechnology Information published in 2013, the incidence of cardiovascular diseases was around 22.5 per 1,000 person worldwide which in turn suggesting a risk of dementia.Diseases such as diabetes and blood pressure can also increase the risk of dementia, which further boosts demand for rivastigmine, thereby propelling the market growth.

The market can be segmented into:

On the basis of disease indication:

Alzheimer’s disease

Parkinson’s disease

On the basis of formulation:

Capsules

Transdermal Patches

On the basis of distribution channel:

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies

Major players operating in the global rivastigmine market include, Novartis Europharm Limited, Actavis Pharma, Apotex Corporation, Aurobindo Pharm Ltd, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Macleods, and others. Key players in the market are focused on product development and approvals in order to enhance their market share. For instance, in 2007, U.S. FDA approved Exelon (Rivastigmine tartarate) — developed by Novartis Europharm Limited for the treatment of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

The chapters covered in the research report are as follows:

Chapter 1, 2: Targets of the Global Rivastigmine Market, encompassing market introduction, product images, market summary, and development scope.

Chapter 3, Chapter 4: Global Market Competition, Sales Volume, and Market Profit by Manufacturer.

Chapters 5, 6, 7: Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Exports, Imports by Regions such as USA, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan. From 2015 to 2024, we conduct regional market research based on regional sales rate and market share.

Chapters 8, 9, 10: Global Market Analysis by Application, Cost Analysis, Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributor/Trader

Chapters 11, 12: Market Information and Research Conclusions, Appendix and Data Sources.

