Risk Analytics Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027 | IBM Corporation; Oracle; SAP SE; SAS Institute Inc And Many More

Risk Analytics Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Increased need for meeting the stringent compliances and industrial regulations posed by various governments and authorities; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Large financial costs associated with the integration and maintenance of this technology will restrict the market growth

In May 2019, IBM Corporation in collaboration with Thomson Reuters announced availability of a solution for financial institutions like banks for meeting the various regulatory requirements with the help of AI technologies combined with real-time insights into the regulations. RegTech solution will be available through the IBM Cloud and is backed by the database of various financial groups which will be utilized along with powerful AI to deliver a better risk management and compliance management solution

Risk Analytics Market Key Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global risk analytics market are IBM Corporation; Oracle; SAP SE; SAS Institute Inc.; FIS; Moody’s Analytics, Inc.; Verisk Analytics, Inc.; AXIOMSL, Inc.; GURUCUL; PROVENIR; BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions; DataFactZ; RECORDED FUTURE, INC.; Digital Fineprint; Finastra; Accenture; Tata Consultancy Services Limited; Genpact; ACL Services Ltd. dba Galvanize among others.

Risk Analytics Market Analysis:

Global risk analytics market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 14.02% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value is due to the increasing instability of economies and stiff competitions resulting in higher risks associated in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Global risk analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of risk analytics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

