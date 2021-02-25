Risk Analytics Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape Executive Summary Development Factors 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Risk Analytics Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Risk Analytics industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Risk Analytics Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global risk analytics market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 14.02% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value is due to the increasing instability of economies and stiff competitions resulting in higher risks associated in the market.

Risk analytics is the collection of technologies and software solutions that are combined to develop an analytical system that can be used as a replacement of human guessing or analysis. This analytical system provides insights, probable scenarios and predicts the impact of future events on various enterprises and organizations. They provide risk management expertise and analysis to reduce the risk of losses.

Market Drivers:

Increased need for meeting the stringent compliances and industrial regulations posed by various governments and authorities; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

High volume of security breaches and data theft is another factor enhancing this market growth

Increasing prevalence of digitalization and business process automation amongst various industrial verticals will uplift the market growth

Growing levels of complexities associated with the various processes of different businesses is expected to propel the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Sophisticated framework of regulatory compliances resulting in complicated development of these technologies hampers the growth of this market

Large financial costs associated with the integration and maintenance of this technology will restrict the market growth

Dearth of information and knowledge regarding the availability of these tools amongst SMEs also hinders the market growth

Segmentation: Global Risk Analytics Market

By Component

Software Extract, Transform & Load (ETL) Tools Risk Calculation Engines Scorecard & Visualization Tools Dashboard Analytics & Risk Reporting Tools Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) Software Others

Solution Regulatory Compliance Governance, Risk & Compliance Market Risk Management Trading Risk Credit Risk Management Liquidity Risk Management Others Insurance Risk Management Actuarial Modeling

Services Professional Services Systems Integration Risk Assessment Managed Services Maintenance & Servicing



By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Risk Type

Portfolio Risk

Strategic Risk

Operational Risk

Financial Risk

Others

By Vertical

Banking & Financial Services

Insurance

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & Telecom

Government & Defense

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Energy & Utilities

Others Mining



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Moody’s Analytics, Inc. announced the availability of “CAP Solution” their latest cloud-based risk modeling platform designed to offer risk management services for professionals of various management department. This platform will provide similar analytical services that Moody’s in-house team utilizes

In May 2019, IBM Corporation in collaboration with Thomson Reuters announced availability of a solution for financial institutions like banks for meeting the various regulatory requirements with the help of AI technologies combined with real-time insights into the regulations. RegTech solution will be available through the IBM Cloud and is backed by the database of various financial groups which will be utilized along with powerful AI to deliver a better risk management and compliance management solution

Competitive Analysis

Global risk analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of risk analytics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global risk analytics market are IBM Corporation; Oracle; SAP SE; SAS Institute Inc.; FIS; Moody’s Analytics, Inc.; Verisk Analytics, Inc.; AXIOMSL, Inc.; GURUCUL; PROVENIR; BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions; DataFactZ; RECORDED FUTURE, INC.; Digital Fineprint; Finastra; Accenture; Tata Consultancy Services Limited; Genpact; ACL Services Ltd. dba Galvanize among others.

