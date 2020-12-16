Rising Trends of Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies,Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast To 2027

The Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Study contains data that has been precisely analyzed in depth on the different models and factors influencing the industrial expansion of the Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market. Wastewater treatment chemicals are categorized under those chemicals which are used in the treatment of wastewater these include sludge conditioners, defoamers, coagulants, and filter aids. They have a wide range of application across municipal, utilities and industrial applications. They are useful in the removal of solids’ turbidity in clearing water streams. Oil & gas, power, mining, pulp & paper, chemicals & fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, municipal, textile, and food & beverages are some of the major end-user of the wastewater treatment.The global water & wastewater treatment chemicals market is estimated to account for US$ 29,876.0 Mn in terms of value and 6,977.04 Kilo Tons in terms of volume by the end of 2019.

Revenue and cost profit analysis of major player dominating the Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market Kemira Oyj, ION EXCHANGE (I) Ltd, Thermax Ltd, BASF-SE, GE Water & Process Technologies, Dorf Ketal, Chembond India Ltd, SNF Group, Vasu Chemicals, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Gold Crest, Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies Co., Ltd., and Shandong XinTai Water Treatment Technology Co., Ltd

Detailed Segmentation:

Global water and wastewater treatment chemicals Market, By Product Type: Coagulants & Flocculants Biocides Corrosion & Scale Inhibitor Defoamer pH Adjuster Others

Global water and wastewater treatment chemicals Market, By Application: Cooling Water Boiler Water Membrane Water Municipal Others



The fluctuating price of raw material of wastewater treatment chemicals is demotivating various end-users, especially small-scale manufacturers, from using water treatment chemicals. Manufacturers are only adopting wastewater chemicals because of strict government policies for small industry players too. This factor is projected to negatively impact the market growth of the wastewater treatment of chemicals.The rising number of collaboration among major players is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2019, chemicals company Kemira and process technology, automation and services company Valmet, have signed a partnership agreement in Europe for collaboration in the water and sludge treatment customer applications. Therefore, an increasing number of the partnership is expected to propel the market growth of wastewater treatment chemicals.Growing initiatives by the manufacturer for increasing investment is expected to boost the market growth of the wastewater treatment chemicals. For instance, in October 2019, Kemira announces multi-million investment in water treatment chemical production in the UK. The investment decision is based on the expected growth in market demand for coagulants used in water treatment, driven by stricter regulation regarding e.g. phosphorus removal. Hence, rising investment by the government is expected to propel the market growth.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the global Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industries?

The report also covers a chronicled data of progressions and remedies inside the methodology examination of the Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market with a particular ultimate objective to tell the use of frontline inspiration for Sustainable Development.

