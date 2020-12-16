Rising Trends of Gift Card Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies,Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast To 2027

The Global Gift Card Market Study contains data that has been precisely analyzed in depth on the different models and factors influencing the industrial expansion of the Gift Card market. A gift card is also referred to as gift vouchers that enable the users to receive services or products from malls, shopping center, showroom etc. These coupons are basically provided by merchant establishment, banks, and big organization of a particular product or service in the form of a festival offer. This card makes modes of transaction easy for the user and also reduce the cost of printing bills. Gift card service makes the system more secure and traceable as compared to cash payment, for instance, gift cards consist of the PIN for transaction and even if it is misplaced, it will not be an issue because it can be blocked.The global gift card market is projected to reach around US$ 900 billion by the end of 2027, in terms of revenue, growing at CAGR of 10% during the forecast period (2019-2027).

Revenue and cost profit analysis of major player dominating the Gift Card market Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Best Buy Co., Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Gift Card Market, By Type: Universal accepted open loop Restaurant closed loop Retail closed loop Miscellaneous closed loop E-Gifting

Global Gift Card Market, By Merchant: Restaurant Department store Grocery stores/food supermarket Discount store Coffee shop Entertainment Others



The growing trend of using closed-loop gift cards as it has a prepaid amount is fueling the market growth of gift cards. Despite the easy availability of universal or open-loop gift cards, consumers still prefer closed-loop specialty gift cards as it is a convenient option during heavy sales shopping months and also allow consumer for personal use. Closed-loop gifts cards offer specialty gift cards, which enable users to plan their spending budget in a particular store. This factor is expected to foster the market growth of gift cards.

The report also covers a chronicled data of progressions and remedies inside the methodology examination of the Global Gift Card Market with a particular ultimate objective to tell the use of frontline inspiration for Sustainable Development.

