Rising Trends of Chromatographic Silica Resin Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies,Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast To 2027

The Global Chromatographic Silica Resin Market Study contains data that has been precisely analyzed in depth on the different models and factors influencing the industrial expansion of the Chromatographic Silica Resin market. Chromatography silica resin is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry for the study of medicines such as sedatives, hypnotics, analgesics, local anesthetics, and steroids. Chromatography silica resin is also used across biotechnology where it is used to detect the molecular components such as carbohydrates, nucleic acids, fats, protein, and vitamins. Basically, chromatography silica resin is used thin-layer chromatography for biomedical analysis. Moreover, chromatography silica resin is also used in food and chemical the industry for purification purposes.The global chromatographic silica resin market is estimated to account for US$ 120.1 million in terms of revenue by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2019-2027)

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Chromatographic Silica Resin Market, By End Use:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology



Food & Chemical

Global Chromatographic Silica Resin Market, By Application:

Analytical Chromatography



Process Chromatography



Preparative Chromatography



Gravity Chromatography

Global Chromatographic Silica Resin Market, By Purity:

Pure Silica (up to 97%)



Ultrapure Silica (up to 99%)

The chromatography silica resin market is anticipated to grow substantially in forthcoming years owing to their increasing large scale applications in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry. For instance, they are used in segregation and collection of different drug components as well as in purification of antibiotics. Moreover, the rise in growth of pharmaceutical & bio-technology industry is anticipated to fuel the market growth in next few years.Increasing number of acquisitions by companies in to increase their product portfolio. This is associated with the emerging application in the biopharmaceutical industry such as advanced lipid/ protein sample tests and analysis, research on prostate cancer carcinogens, etc. is expected to foster the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, In order to gain a competitive edge in the field of laboratory reagents and chemicals, in June 2015, Thermo Fischer Scientific acquired U.K. based chemicals and reagents company Alfa Aesar to leverage its product portfolio and research expertise specifically targeting the biopharmaceutical industry.

