Rising Shotgun Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies Armi Perazzi S.p.A., Benelli, Beretta, Blaser GmbH, Competitive Analysis, Market Growth, Sales, Trends, Service, Forecast To 2027

Global Shotgun Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2027.The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Shotgun Market. A shotgun is a large-shaped gun that fires a large number of small metal bullets at one time. There are multiple types of shotguns available such as break-action, lever-action, pump-action, revolver-action, and fully automatic. Moreover, shotguns comes in wide variety of calibers ranging from 5.5 mm to 5 cm. The modernization of the weapon armada of law enforcement agencies has boosted the demand of the shotgun market. Global Shotgun Market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. It proclaims the addition of another new dimension to this industry explaining the performance of the major players. The market has also been segmented on the basis of the provincial players, out of which some are well established while some have newly entered the global market. These players have demonstrated activities such as research and development, striving to bring in new products and services that can effectively compete the other established players.

1. Armi Perazzi S.p.A.

2. Benelli

3. Beretta

4. Blaser GmbH

5. Browning

6. – eská zbrojovka as

7. Franchi

8. HandR

9. O.F. Mossberg and Sons, Inc.

10. Remington Arms Company, LLC

The advancement in shotguns such as semi-automatic loading mechanisms is driving the growth of the shotgun market. However, the stringent government regulations on gun ownership may restrain the growth of the shotgun market. Furthermore, the increase in demand of shotguns for civilian applications is anticipated to create market opportunities for the shotgun market during the forecast period.

The global shotgun market is segmented on the basis of range, end-user, and loading mechanism. Based on range, the shotgun market is segmented into: short-range and long-range. On the basis of end-user, the shotgun market is segmented into: military, civilian, and law enforcement. Based on loading mechanism, the shotgun market is segmented into: manual and semi-automatic/automatic.

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Shotgun Market Landscape

5. Shotgun Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Shotgun Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Shotgun Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Deployment

8. Shotgun Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Enterprise Size

9. Shotgun Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Shotgun Market, Key Company Profiles

12. Appendix

