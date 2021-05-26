Rising Prevalence of Computer Vision Syndrome among People to Foster the Growth of Global Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market by 2027 – Exclusive Report [183 Pages] by Research Dive

According to a newly published report by Research Dive, the global anti-blue ray myopia lenses market is estimated to generate $21,46,138.5 thousand by 2027 and grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. As per our analysts, the growing prevalence of computer vision syndrome (CVS) due to increased time spent by people on digital screens, such as computers, laptops, and others is the major factor expected to greatly contribute to growth of global anti-blue ray myopia lenses market during the forecast period. Besides, the rising trend towards virtual try-ons and buying best quality products for eye protection is predicted to create lucrative opportunities for the global market by 2027. Conversely, anti-blue ray myopia lenses are expensive as compared to normal myopia lenses, which is expected to hamper the market growth in the projected timeframe.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

The outbreak of coronavirus around the world has impacted the global anti-blue ray myopia lenses market in a positive way. The rising demand for anti-blue ray lenses during pandemic can be majorly attributed to increased exposure towards digital screens, smartphones, & laptops and excessive contact to blue lights, which affects the eye health due to excessive contact towards blue lights.

Single Sub-segment to Dominate the Industry

By type, the single sub-segment is anticipated to subjugate in the global industry and account for $10,33,763 thousand during the forecast period. This dominance can be majorly due to the growing usage of single focal lenses by people aged 40 years & below for the correction of farsightedness and nearsightedness.

Retail Stores Sub-segment to Witness Significant Growth

By distribution channel, the retail stores sub-segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate and reach up to $12,20,505.6 thousand by 2027. The significant growth of this sub-segment can be attributed to increasing preference of people for retail stores such as brand chains, wholesalers, and independent store.

Asia Pacific Region to Create Growth Opportunities

By region, the North America market for anti-blue ray myopia lenses valued for $3,68,972.4 thousand in 2019 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Higher disposable incomes and the presence of key players in the region is expected to drive the regional market growth by 2027.

Major Market Players

Some of the top players operating in the global anti-blue ray myopia lenses industry include –

HOYA GROUP Essilor RODENSTOCK GMBH Seiko ZEISS Chemiglas Corp. Shamir Optical Industry Ltd. Nikon Shanghai Conant Optics Co., Ltd. Mingyue Glasses Co., Ltd.

Further, the report outlines and presents several aspects of these key players such as business performance, product portfolio, recent strategic moves, SWOT analysis, and recent developments.

The players are adopting several strategies to acquire a leading position in the global industry. For instance, in May 2018, ZEISS, a multinational optical & optoelectronic technology company, announced the launch of its trailblazing UV 400 protection technology for clear lenses. The new anti-blue ray lenses incorporate full UV protection technology in all of the company’s clear plastic lenses.

