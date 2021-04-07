Rising pressure on healthcare providers to reduce healthcare costs is anticipated to drive the market for digital therapeutics over the forecast period | Propeller Health, Livongo Health, Proteus Digital Health, WellDoc, Inc.,

Worldwide Digital Therapeutics Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Digital Therapeutics Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Digital Therapeutics Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Digital Therapeutics Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The digital therapeutics market is expected to reach US$ 8,941.1 Mn by 2025 from US$ 1,993.2 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

Digital Therapeutics provides the ability for remote medical diagnosis and remote medical care in the home, which is particularly important for the growing aging society, which may require assisted living. Satellite connectivity can also assist in the gathering of data to predict and track disease progression and associated risks of outbreaks.

The global digital therapeutics market, based on the application is segmented into diabetes, cardiovascular disease, central nervous system disease, respiratory diseases, smoking cessation, musculoskeletal disease and others. In 2017, the diabetes segment held the largest share, by application. The segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period since there has been an increase in the incidence of diabetes across the globe.

Request for Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHC00002236/

Key companies Included in Digital Therapeutics Market:- Propeller Health, CANARY HEALTH, Noom, Inc., 2Morrow Inc., Livongo Health, Proteus Digital Health, WellDoc, Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Omada Health, Inc., and MANGO HEALTH

What’s included:-

Market Dynamics

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends And Market Outlook

Market Share And Market Size

Opportunities And Customer Analysis

Product Pricing Research

The research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

Global Digital Therapeutics market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The Digital Therapeutics market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as rising incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenses toward the growth of e-Health, telemedicine, telehealth. Rapid growth in the delivery of services to patients, several technological enlargements in the healthcare industry in the Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction Digital Therapeutics Market – Key Takeaways Research Methodology Digital Therapeutics Market – Market Landscape Digital Therapeutics Market – Global Analysis Digital Therapeutics Market Analysis– by Treatment Digital Therapeutics Market Analysis– by Distribution Channel Digital Therapeutics Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Digital Therapeutics Market Digital Therapeutics Market – Industry Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over; the Digital Therapeutics Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Digital Therapeutics market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Digital Therapeutics market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

This report focuses on the global Digital Therapeutics market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Therapeutics market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

Purchase Copy of This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHC00002236/

About us: –

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Defense.

Contact us: –

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com