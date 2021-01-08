Rising Plant-based Meat Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies Morningstar Farms (US), Quorn Foods (UK), Amy’s Kitchen (US), Maple Leaf Foods, Growth, Opportunity, Sales, Trends, Service Applications, Forecast To 2028

Global Plant-based Meat Market size was valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of +19.4% from 2020 to 2028. Growing consumer interest in plant-based diets, coupled with the rising awareness about animal rights, is expected to drive the market growth. Global Plant-based Meat Market research report is a professional and at depth study available on the market size, growth, share, trends, in addition to industry evaluation. Plant-based Meat Market report provides detailed analysis and competitive analysis by region and other main information like a raw material, equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical and futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data.It proclaims the addition of another new dimension to this industry explaining the performance of the major players. The market has also been segmented on the basis of the provincial players, out of which some are well established while some have newly entered the global market. These players have demonstrated activities such as research and development, striving to bring in new products and services that can effectively compete the other established players. The business strategies of the key companies are explained that will help a new entrant to understand the working of the industry and what all strategies may lead his to success. This report also studies the global Plant-based Meat market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Top Profiling Key Players:

Impossible Foods (US), Beyond Meat (US), Garden Protein International (US), Morningstar Farms (US), Quorn Foods (UK), Amy’s Kitchen (US), Maple Leaf Foods (Canada), the Vegetarian Butcher (Netherlands), Tofurky (US), Gold&Green Foods (US), Sunfed (New Zealand), and VBites (UK). Beyond Meat (US) and Impossible Foods (US)

Highlighted key points of this market research report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth.

It provides seven-years forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.

Different top-level key players are also enlisted in order to obtain in-depth knowledge and informative data of companies. Some of the key players are also profiled in this research report, which includes the Plant-based Meat Market. Different industry analysis tools such as SWOT and Porter’s five-technique are further used while analyzing the global Plant-based Meat Market.

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2028)

Soy

Pea

Wheat

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2028)

Burgers

Sausages

Patties

Nuggets, Tenders & Cutlets

Grounds

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2028)

Chicken

Pork

Beef

Fish

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2028)

Retail

HORECA

Storage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2028)

Refrigerated

Frozen

Shelf-stable

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Plant-based Meat Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: Plant-based Meat Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6: Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Plant-based Meat Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Global Plant-based Meat Market Forecast

Finally, all aspects of the Plant-based Meat Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

