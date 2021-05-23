Rising Demand from Paints & Coatings, Sustains Growth of Fumed Silica Market Forecast 2019 to 2029

The Growth of Fumed Silica market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Global fumed silica sales are likely to surpass 335,000 MT in 2018, up from 323,733 MT in 2017, according to a new Fact.MR study. Gains will be driven by sustained demand in end-use industries such as printing inks, paints, coatings, and adhesives.

Increasing demand for water-based coatings and paints for industrial and architectural application continues to be a driver for the market. Fumed silica is used on a large scale in paints and coatings to prevent corrosion and rust. Moreover, demand for silicone rubber is increasing in the automotive sector to improve fuel efficiency, thereby, accelerating the growth of fumed silica market.

Manufacturers are introducing new manufacturing processes and technologies to reduce the production time and cost. For instance, Evonik’s new fumed silica manufacturing process, allow the coating and paint manufacturers to eliminate bead milling process. This results in reduced time, machine usage, and costs for end-use industry.

Hydrophobic Fumed Silica to Witness Significant Growth in the Fumed Silica Market

The demand for hydrophobic fumed silica is likely to grow at a significant rate in the future. Owing to the low cost and excellent properties, hydrophobic fumed silica is increasingly used across various industries. Hydrophobic fumed silica is finding large application in coatings, adhesives and sealants, greases, toners, and skin and personal care products.

“The fumed silica market is likely to see the highest growth in the sales of hydrophobic fumed silica in the coming years. The hydrophobic fumed silica is anticipated to see a huge demand, particularly in coatings and in personal care products. The hydrophobic fumed silica is likely to exceed US$ 500 million by 2018 end,”- Senior Analyst at Fact.MR.

With the increasing demand of hydrophobic fumed silica in different industries, manufacturers are focusing on offering better products and also expanding their business. For example, Evonik Industries, one of the leading players in the fumed silica market is expanding its hydrophobic fumed silica capacities in Rheinfelden, Germany. Adding 20% additional capacity, the expansion will become operational by the end of 2020.

