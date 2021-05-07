Rising Demand from Consumers to Push Sales of Tissue and Hygiene Market

Asia Pacific to dominate the global tissue and hygiene market towards the later part of the forecast period

North America is a mature market for tissue and hygiene products and market growth in this region largely depends on the population of the continent. The North America regional market is estimated to hold a value share of 31.5% in 2017 in the global tissue and hygiene market and this is expected to decrease to 29.1% by the end of the forecast period in 2025. This represents a loss of 180 basis points in 2025 over 2017. However, the Asia Pacific tissue and hygiene market – estimated to be just behind North America in 2017 with a revenue share of 30.6% – will witness good growth towards the later part of the forecast period and hold the highest value share of 32.6% by the end of 2025. This is an impressive gain of 200 basis points in 2025 over 2017. Asia Pacific is estimated to reach a market valuation of US$ 20,087 Mn by 2025 end, witnessing a CAGR of 3.9%. Latin America – though likely to exhibit relatively low growth throughout the forecast period – will register the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the eight year assessment period.

This sudden growth in the Asia Pacific tissue and hygiene market can be attributed to rising urbanization coupled with a growing geriatric population demanding more personal hygiene products. Europe is a mature market for tissue and hygiene products and is estimated to reach a market valuation of about US$ 13,175 Mn by the end of 2025. Europe will hold a market share of just under 24% in the global tissue and hygiene market towards the close of the forecast period in 2025.

Factors boosting the growth of the global tissue and hygiene market

The global tissue and hygiene market is expected to register good growth in the coming years. The main reason for this growth is an increase in demand for feminine hygiene products. The introduction of recycled hygiene paper has created good growth opportunities in the tissue and hygiene products market. Further, rapid urbanization and industrialization in the developing economies of the Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa are also fueling revenue growth of the global tissue and hygiene market. A growing awareness regarding personal hygiene is also boosting demand in the global tissue and hygiene market. Companies operating in the global market are focusing on business expansion through new product launches. Structured investments in R&D are expected to increase the market share in the global tissue and hygiene market. The main differentiating strategy of key players includes targeting the emerging economies as well as introducing several R&D centers in potential growth markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Factors restraining global market growth

The global tissue and hygiene market is not without its challenges. The governments of several countries have imposed stringent regulations pertaining to the proper disposal of wipes, which has created multiple challenges in the tissue and hygiene market. Also, the tissue and hygiene market in the developed economies of North America and Europe is a mature market, thereby stagnating further growth in these regional markets.

Developments trending the global tissue and hygiene market

Some of the developments currently trending the global tissue and hygiene market are – green light for environmentally friendly products, greater market potential for tissues with healthcare properties, and emergence of new market opportunities owing to the launch of innovative products such as Kleenex facial tissues.

