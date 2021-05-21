Rising Demand from Consumers to Push Sales of L Carnitine Tartrate Market

Introduction:

L-carnitine tartrate compound is a stable form of carnitine compound. which is not hygroscopic in nature and remain stable under humid conditions. L-carnitine tartrate is a white crystalline powder, having pleasant odor, an organic compound. L-carnitine tartrate is easily soluble in water whereas insoluble in an organic solvents. L-carnitine tartrate has anti-inflammatory and an antioxidant properties. L-carnitine tartrate belongs to the group of conditional amino acid.

Generally, L-carnitine tartrate is produced from two main sources, animal source such as fish, red meat, and poultry whereas plant sources like soybeans, etc.. Generally, L-carnitine tartrate is an active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) which comprised of 32% L-carnitine and 68% tartaric acid.

In pharmaceutical industry, L-carnitine compound cannot directly be used in a capsule owing to its hygroscopic nature that cause capsule shell to become wet and sticky when come in contact with air. Thereby, in most of drugs, the L-carnitine tartrate compound is used instead of L-carnitine. Along with this, L-carnitine tartrate is used in dairy food, fillers, and animal feed applications. Moreover, L-carnitine tartrate is used in tobacco industry as antifreeze moisturizer and flouring agents i.e. alternative of glycerin compound. Also, L-carnitine tartrate is used as ingredient in the cosmetic, agrochemicals and petroleum, among other industry.

Market Dynamics:

Globally, the L-carnitine tartrate market is driven by the increasing demand from several end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and food, among others. The L-carnitine tartrate market growth is being buoyed by the low cost of raw materials and its availability i.e. L-carnitine. Across the globe, increasing demand for nutraceuticals and cosmetics products are key driving factor for the growth of the L-carnitine tartrate market. Furthermore, the availability of L-carnitine tartrate in various grades such as food and pharmaceutical grade also helps to drive demand for L-carnitine tartrate.

Since, L-carnitine tartrate is a bio-based compound, its demand has significantly increased in Europe and North America where government regulations promote use of bio-based chemicals during the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. Apart from this, the changing climatic conditions may effect on the availability of plant resources which directly impact on L-carnitine tartrate production in the long run. Moreover, strong emphasized on the sustainable development have created opportunities for the growth of L-carnitine tartrates market.

Segmentation:

On the basis of raw materials, global L-carnitine tartrate market is bifurcated into;

Plants Sources

Animal Sources

On the basis of grade, global L-carnitine tartrate market is bifurcated into;

Food

Pharma

Technical

On the basis of application, global L-carnitine tartrate market is segmented into;

nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Food Additive

Tobacco

Cosmetics

Others

Regional Outlook:

In terms of demand, the Global L-carnitine tartrate market is mainly dominated by the Asia- Pacific (APAC). In APAC region, China, India and ASEAN countries such as Malaysia, Thailand and others are the major producers of L-carnitine tartrate owing to the large sources of raw materials. Moreover, growing nutraceuticals, pharmaceutical, food and cosmetics industry in APAC, especially in China and India, has resulted in increasing demand for L-carnitine tartrate and thereby, the APAC L-carnitine tartrate market is expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period. Europe, followed by the North America, is the major consumer of L-carnitine tartrate after APAC. Government regulations in Europe support sustainability and stimulates bio-based chemicals use, which is why the demand for L-carnitine tartrate is expected to increase in the region and the L-carnitine tartrate market is projected to grow with a substantial CAGR over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the key players indentified across the value chain of global L-carnitine tartrate market are listed below;

Wuhan Xinyi Jiacheng Technology Co., Ltd.

Hubei Xinxin Jiali Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Yangye Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Yucan Industrial Co., Ltd.

Intatrade Chemicals GmbH

Shanghai Minerui Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.

Hubei Hongjing Chemical Co., Ltd.

Wuhan Runze Weiye Technology Co., Ltd., among others

