RISING DEMAND FOR DARK CHOCOLATE MARKET BY 2020-2028 FOCUSING ON LEADING PLAYERS MARS, MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, MEIJI CO

Dark chocolate, also known as “bittersweet” or “semisweet” chocolate, is made from cocoa butter instead of fats such as palm and coconut oils. Owing to these factors, the market for dark chocolate is expected to reach a value of US$ of 62.4 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of nearly 7% during 2020-2028. Dark chocolate is chocolate without milk solids added and has a more prominent chocolate taste than milk chocolate and hence the dark chocolate is more prone to a dry, chalky texture and a bitter aftertaste. The elementary ingredients in dark chocolates are cacao beans, sugar, an emulsifier such as soy lecithin to preserve texture, and flavorings such as vanilla. Variety of dark chocolates differ from each other by the percentage of cocoa solids in the bar.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Dark Chocolate are:

Mars

Mondelez International

Meiji Co

Nestlé SA

Hershey Co

Lindt

Ritter Sport

Amul

Blommer Chocolate Company

Brookside Foods

Chocolate Frey

Ezaki Glico (TCHO)

In an effort to produce a strong and effective business outlook, Market Research Inc. has procured the latest statistical data, the new market study has been added to its depository and it is titled as Dark Chocolate Market. The study also uses exploratory research methodologies such as qualitative and quantitative analysis.

Different global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India have been examined on the basis of productivity, manufacturing base, raw material, and profit margin to gauge the economic aspects of the businesses. An objective analysis of the key leading players in the market only add more value to this report.Market Segment by Type, covers

Organic Dark Chocolate

Conventional Dark Chocolate

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Beverages

Food

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Other Applications

What is covered in the report?

Overview of the Indian Dark Chocolate market. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Indian Dark Chocolate market (2016 to 2023) Qualitative analysis of the Indian Dark Chocolate market and its segments (by technology- mobile gaming, console gaming and computer gaming, by types of games strategy, casual, action, sports, simulation and others) Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

Why buy?

Get a broad understanding of the Dark Chocolate market in India, the dynamics of the market and current state of the sector Strategize marketing, market-entry, market expansion and other business plans by understanding the factors driving growth in the market Be informed regarding the key developments in the Dark Chocolate market in India Understand major competitors business strategies and market dynamics and respond accordingly to benefit from the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of Dark Chocolate are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026.

