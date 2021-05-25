Rising Demand for Automated and Technologically-enhanced Tools drive Gardening Equipment Market Forecast 2017 to 2022

The Growth of Gardening Equipment market is huge. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry

The evolution of the global gardening equipment market is influenced by technology and automation. The rising demand for technologically-advanced and automated gardening tools among residential and commercial buyers is a key factor underpinning the steady evolution of the gardening equipment market. There has been rising use of automated tools for controlling weeds in commercial spaces such as public parks, sports fields, and golf courses.

In addition, the rising demand for automated water sprinklers in these avenues is also bolstering the expansion of the gardening equipment market. The substantial demand for robotic lawn mowers and GPS-enabled tools across residential users in the gardening equipment market is attributed to the benefits of increased convenience, lower cost, and time saving. Over the past few years, landscaping services has risen substantially in the gardening equipment market. This has received large fillip by governments in emerging economies.

Declining Demand among Commercial Users Hampers Revenues of Gardening Equipment Market, Applications of Sports Industry underpin Attractive Avenues

The costs incurred in buying gardening equipment and the hassle of cleaning debris after their use on a day-to-day basis has stimulated several commercial end users to shun the use of these. Rather, they are preferring artificial plants. This is a glaring constrained capping the revenues of the gardening equipment market. The hassle of daily landscaping maintenance has adversely impacted the demand for gardening equipment in the commercial sector.

In many industrial buildings, the adoption of glass turfs and creepers in indoor spaces has also contributed to a slump in demand in the gardening equipment market. A growing number of commercial users are also preferring pot plants and using mulches. These trends are adversely impacting the demand dynamics of the gardening equipment market.

On the other hand, there has been a rapidly rising use of various gardening equipment in the sports industry for managing sports fields. Hence, despite the aforementioned restraints, the demand for gardening equipment by the commercial sector will be lucrative over the assessment period and it was valued at US$18,000 Mn by 2017 end. The segment is expected to rise at the most promising CAGR during 2017–2022.

Resurging Focus on Horticultural Therapy to boost Gardening Activities and hence fortify Uptake of Gardening Equipment

The gardening equipment market is expected to reap large gains from the adoption of horticulture as a recreation activity among growing worldwide population. The realization of several therapeutic benefits of horticulture has swelled gardening activities, thereby fueling the growth in the gardening equipment market. The growing number of people who practice horticulture as hobbies is in part driven by rising disposable incomes and the rising popularity of backyard activities such as garden party hosting. The extensive use of battery-powered lawn tools in landscaping activities by home users is adding attractive revenues to the global gardening equipment market.

About the Report

The report titled “Gardening Equipment Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market insights 2017 to 2022” offers insight into the demand dynamics in end-use industries, lucrative avenues, competitive landscape, and key trends expected to shape the future growth trajectories of the gardening equipment market.

It offers insights into the revenue contribution of various regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and the MEA. Key end-use industries whose prospects are evaluated in the gardening equipment market assessment are residential and commercial. The study also assesses revenue generating potential of various distribution channels for gardening equipment such as online sales, retail sales, and distributor sales.

