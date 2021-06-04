Rising Chemical And Bakery Industry Impact On Growth Of Air Sampling Equipment Market Air Sampling Equipment Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028

The Global Air Sampling Equipment market is replete with new growth opportunities and expansion avenues. There has been an increase in the use of products and services falling under the ambit of Air Sampling Equipment, giving a thrust to the growth of the global Air Sampling Equipment market. The unprecedented use of these products can be attributed to the increasing paying capacity of the masses.

Furthermore, in the absence of robust or utilitarian alternatives, the demand within the global Air Sampling Equipment market is projected to reach new heights of recognition. It is worthwhile to mention that the global Air Sampling Equipment market is treading along a lucrative pathway due to favorable government legislations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed narratives related to growth and expansion across several key industries. Therefore, the Air Sampling Equipment market is also battling the cons of supply chain disruptions and procurement issues. Over the course of the next quarter, market players could be investing in new technologies to recover from the shocks of the pandemic.

Air Sampling Equipment Market – Competitive Landscape

In January 2019, Restek launched radiello passive, diffusive air sampling badge for VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds). Versatile radiello passive diffusive air samplers encompass unique 3D radial design that provides various performance advancements over the traditionally used 2D flat axial air sampling equipment.

In July 2018, the air sampling, noise & vibration monitoring specialist, Casella introduced the Flow Detective™ air sampling pump calibrator. Flow Detective™ is a novel air sampling equipment that can measure pulsation, with a 70-hour battery life, which is double the duration of other products available in the market.

Through the latest research report on Air Sampling Equipment market, the readers get insights on:

Drivers, opportunities, restraints, and trends that show the impact on the development of the global Air Sampling Equipment market.

Reliable data on important regions and potential growth opportunities for vendors operating Air Sampling Equipment market in those regions.

Important insights on consumption, production, history, and forecast on potential avenues in the global Air Sampling Equipment market.

Air Sampling Equipment Market Dynamics

Burgeoning concerns pertaining to worker health and safety at the workplace have prompted industries to take proper measures to ensure a healthy work environment for their employees.

Industries, such a chemical and bakery, are increasingly deploying air sampling equipment to ensure their workplace air comply with the regulatory standards.

As air sampling equipment consistently measures the concentration of airborne contaminants, industries can limit workers’ exposure to contaminated air, thereby helping to prevent chronic respiratory diseases, including asthma, and occupational cancers.

Air Sampling Equipment Market Segmentation

Based on product, the air sampling equipment market is segmented into:

High Volume Air Sampler

Low Volume Air Sampler

Others

Based on end users/application, the air sampling equipment market is segmented into:

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Research

Public Services

Others

The study further identifies major manufacturing trends, technologies that will be commercialized, and

Major manufacturing trends in end-use industries

New technologies employed in various application areas

Major economic shocks such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic

Country markets that will emerge as to be a hotbed of opportunities

Regulatory frameworks that will shape the strategies of key players in key regions in the Air Sampling Equipment market

Key technology trends and the likely rate of commercialization of novel technologies in key industries and allied industries

