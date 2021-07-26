Rising case numbers fuel debate about unvaccinated people | free press

Berlin (dpa) – In view of increasing numbers of infections, a debate has started about more restrictions on unvaccinated people in the corona pandemic. “This is not discrimination against those who have not been vaccinated,” said Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU) in an interview with RTL/ntv.

He respects it when someone foregoes a vaccination for personal reasons. “But the unvaccinated person also needs to understand that we need to protect society as a whole and therefore only the vaccinated can participate in larger community events.”

Montgomery criticizes ‘eternal skeptics’

The president of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery, also advocates giving vaccinated people more freedom in daily life. There is no reason to withhold their basic rights from vaccinated and immune people “just because some perennial skeptics evade vaccination,” Montgomery told the Funke media group papers. It is not about privileges for vaccinated people, but about restrictions on fundamental rights.

Chancellery Minister Helge Braun (CDU) had discussed possible restrictions on unvaccinated people this weekend if Germany threatened a high fourth wave. “That could also mean that certain offers such as restaurant, cinema and stadium visits are no longer possible, even for unvaccinated people who have not been tested because the residual risk is too high,” he told the “Bild am Sonntag”.

Chancellor-candidate Armin Laschet spoke out against it on Sunday. “I don’t believe in mandatory vaccination and I don’t believe in indirectly pressuring people to get vaccinated,” he said in the ZDF summer interview.

Kubicki: ‘Mandatory vaccination through the back door’

Leftist leader Janine Wissler also opposed Braun’s advance. Threatening to discriminate against people who have not yet been vaccinated is the wrong way to go, she told the world. Especially because for many people, such as children under the age of twelve and pregnant women, there is still no vaccination recommendation from the Permanent Vaccination Committee.

Criticism came, among others, from the FDP. Kubicki described Braun’s proposal as “introducing mandatory backdoor vaccination” and “clearly unconstitutional”. Montgomery strongly criticized the objections. Anyone who, like the FDP, suspects backdoor vaccination is mandatory and rejects more rights for those who have been vaccinated is serving “primitive populism” and misunderstood the notion of freedom. “Only through vaccination can we regain all our freedoms. The FDP – the alleged Freedom Party – should finally understand that,” Montgomery said.

FDP Secretary-General Volker Wissing, meanwhile, called for more speed in vaccination. “Instead of threatening vaccination obligations or renewed contact restrictions, those responsible should rather pull out all the stops so that the dormant vaccination campaign gets underway again,” Wissing told the Rheinische Post (Monday). More accessible offers are needed.

More vaccine mobiles could help

The SPD faction leader Rolf Mützenich proposes to expand the use of mobile vaccination vehicles. “If the people don’t come to the vaccination, then the vaccination has to come to the people,” Mützenich told the editorial network Germany (RND). The experience so far with sending vaccination vehicles to certain parts of the city is good. “We have to exhaust these possibilities completely.” More targeted offers are also needed for young people.

The German Hotel and Restaurant Association (Dehoga) has now asked the federal government to develop new decision-making criteria for assessing the infection situation. “Massive restrictions on both society and the economy can no longer be justified with high incidents alone,” the Funke media group’s CEO, Ingrid Hartges, told the papers.

Other factors such as vaccination coverage, disease course, hospitalization rate and death rate should be taken into account. Ideally, these criteria should be established nationally.

An early federal state meeting possible

Last weekend, several states indicated that they are ready for an early state conference. According to Brandenburg Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD), a state meeting should take place as soon as possible. The reigning mayor of Berlin, Michael Müller (SPD) currently sees a need for short-term coordination.

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder linked his willingness to conditions, such as the decision of a vaccination program for schoolchildren. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) announced on Thursday that the next premier conference on the corona pandemic, which was actually planned for the end of August, would be brought forward.