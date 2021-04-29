Rising application in gardening, agriculture, industrial sectors bolstered demand for water hoses market over 2018 to 2026 Water Hose Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2026

Introduction

Water hose is a flexible hollow tube used to convey water and other fluids from one location to another for different purposes. It is made of various materials including rubber, Teflon, PVC, and others, and are usually cylindrical.

Water hoses for gardening and agriculture application have been gaining increasing momentum for their advantages in suction and discharge of water, mud and slurries, and agricultural fertilizers and pesticides.

They are corrosion resistant, can handle a range of chemicals, highly strong, and lightweight. These water hoses are flexible and usually reinforced with steel cord or fibers to achieve a better pressure resistance.

Water hoses manufactured from polyurethane are gaining high demand in the recent years for its good abrasion and tear resistance. This material is largely adopted for low compression set and high tensile strength along with good flexibility.

Further, it exhibits excellent chemical resistance and better stability even in harsh atmospheric condition which is expected to be material of choice in water hose market. Growing focus of manufacturers in the development of enhanced products through different materials and innovations will lead to augmented growth of water hose market.

Dynamics

Improved economy of various nations lined with growing development of high quality products that are most desired by the consumers is the key driving factor of water hose market. Rising application in gardening, agriculture, and even in industrial sectors have bolstered the demand for water hoses.

Increasing demand for high-quality water hoses that have long life-span and prevent bursts and leaks is likely to accelerate the market growth.

In addition, modernization of agricultural process along with growing infrastructure-related developments in emerging economies across the globe is expected to create growth opportunities of water hose market.

High demand for water hoses from households as a basic item for garden maintaining activities will continue to remain growth driving determinant of the market.

Water hose market is anticipated to be driven by significant shift from traditional farming practices to mechanized farming in order to meet increasing food demand and reducing losses.

Adoption of mechanized farming has helped farmers attain higher yield than traditional methods and limiting harvest loss which in turn boost the demand for water hose.

However, dearth of product differentiation remains a major challenge for manufacturers in water hose market. Easy availability of cheap local variants coupled with lack of product offerings is likely to restrain the growth of water hose market.

Water Hose Market Segmentation:

Based on product type, global water hose market can be segmented as:

Rubber Hose

PVC Hose

Teflon Hose

Other Types

Based on application, global water hose market can be segmented as:

Garden

Agriculture

Industry

Water Hose Market: Regional Outlook

Regional segmentation of global water hose market is split on the basis of production and consumption across key regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and other regions. Asia Pacific is expected to be highly lucrative market for water hose with increasing adoption advanced techniques in agriculture.

Water hose market in North America and Europe are likely to witness a significant growth in the coming years. In terms of production, water hose market is expected to expand robustly in the United States as well as in emerging economies of Asia Pacific such as China.

Consumption of water hose is expected to spread significantly across various countries including the US, Canada, Mexico, Indonesia, Philippines, Germany, France, Brazil, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Water Hose: Key Market Players

Key market participants in the water hose market are typically engaged in improving product portfolio to suit the specific application of each end-use industry. Some of the market participants identified in the value chain include:

Eaton

Gates

Kuriyama

Pacific Echo

Hose Master

RYCO Hydraulics

Salem-Republic Rubber

Sun-Flow

UNAFLEX Industrial Products

Merlett Tecnoplastic

PARKER

